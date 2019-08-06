Quantcast
Tomi Lahren gets torched for telling lifelong El Paso resident Beto O’Rourke he can’t tell Trump to stay away

2 hours ago

Multiple public officials in El Paso have asked President Donald Trump to not come to their city in the wake of a deadly mass shooting in which the shooter echoed the president’s rhetoric about immigrants “invading” the United States.

Trump-loving Fox News pundit Tomi Lahren on Tuesday hit back at critics of the president’s plan to visit a grieving city, and she in particular targeted Democratic presidential hopeful and lifelong El Paso resident Beto O’Rourke as the object of her contempt.

“Excuse me Robert Beto O’Rourke who are you to say El Paso doesn’t want Donald Trump to visit?” she wrote on Twitter.

Many of Lahren’s followers proceeded to inform her that O’Rourke was born in El Paso and knows it vastly better than the president does. They also explained to Lahren that Trump stiffed El Paso out of nearly $500,000 the last time he held a campaign rally there and has given no indication that he plans to reimburse the city.

Check out some of the reactions to Lahren below.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) is being accused of making everything worse. The senior Kentucky senator is up for reelection in 2020 and seems to be running on a campaign of meanness, violence and cruelty.



It's now been confirmed that the El Paso, Texas shooter was obsessed with Mexicans and immigrants.





