Tomi Lahren gets torched for telling lifelong El Paso resident Beto O’Rourke he can’t tell Trump to stay away

Multiple public officials in El Paso have asked President Donald Trump to not come to their city in the wake of a deadly mass shooting in which the shooter echoed the president’s rhetoric about immigrants “invading” the United States.

Trump-loving Fox News pundit Tomi Lahren on Tuesday hit back at critics of the president’s plan to visit a grieving city, and she in particular targeted Democratic presidential hopeful and lifelong El Paso resident Beto O’Rourke as the object of her contempt.

“Excuse me Robert Beto O’Rourke who are you to say El Paso doesn’t want Donald Trump to visit?” she wrote on Twitter.

Many of Lahren’s followers proceeded to inform her that O’Rourke was born in El Paso and knows it vastly better than the president does. They also explained to Lahren that Trump stiffed El Paso out of nearly $500,000 the last time he held a campaign rally there and has given no indication that he plans to reimburse the city.

Excuse me, Tomi Lauren. It's not just Beto saying El Paso does not want Trump there. Its also every citizen who wants nothing to do with a white nationalist who spreads racism. Seems like you were been raised in hatred as well.#IRejectRacism — Mikki Crow (@mikkimouseclub) August 6, 2019

The governor literally brought it up in the press conference yesterday. And as a representative FROM El Paso, I think @BetoORourke has a pretty decent grasp of what his community wants. Certainly more than you do. — LinsCoyneArmet (@lcoynearmet) August 6, 2019

Um the most loved person in El Paso that's who, also Trump plays the hate game it ended up killing people now he wants in that same place affected by his words? Also Trump doesnt care about El Paso & owes over 500k+ from last rally — LM_Texas🇺🇸🌎💙 (@LM_Texas_) August 6, 2019

He lives there. It's his hometown. Trump's words had people killed. I'd say Beto's qualified. — Kent Takano (@kentbike1) August 6, 2019

maybe he should pay the 500,000 dollars he owes the city first before racking up more debt. guess he's used to that — Michael (@maicodella) August 6, 2019

He hasn’t paid his bill from the last rally 400K. Remember the 1A, Tonya, Beto has a right to his opinion. If you took a poll in El Paso they would tell Trump to F….off. This blood is on his hands. — Chuy Enlace (@justchuy1) August 6, 2019

It's not only Beto, it's almost everyone. Wake up. Your god is not worshipped by all. — Debra Lee (@LennyandLizzy) August 6, 2019

Oh, he's just someone from El Paso, currently in El Paso speaking to the people there. Clear that up for you? — R_G (@RebeccaMedrano0) August 6, 2019

We are actually signing a petition to stop him from coming as we speak — Cmom (@cona1960) August 6, 2019

