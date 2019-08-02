Quantcast
‘Too bad!’ Trump mocks Elijah Cummings after his house gets burglarized

8 mins ago

President Donald Trump sarcastically shared condolences with Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), whose house was burglarized over the weekend.

“Really bad news!” the president wrote. “The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”

Baltimore police said on Thursday that Cummings’ house got broken into last early Saturday morning, although they did not reveal if any property was stolen from the home.

The president has been regularly attacking Cummings and blaming him for the conditions in poor areas of Baltimore. Among other things, Trump has called the city “dangerous” and “filthy.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) shot back at the president’s criticisms of Baltimore this week and pointed out that the president’s own son-in-law, Jared Kushner, owns several properties in the city that have fallen into disrepair.

“So the president – this comes as no surprise – really doesn’t know what he’s talking about,” Pelosi said of Trump’s attacks on Cummings and Baltimore. “But maybe you could ask his son-in-law, who’s a slumlord there, if he wants to talk about rodent infestations.”

