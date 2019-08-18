Trump blames Ocasio-Cortez for two Democrats who were nearly barred from Israel

President Donald Trump tweeted out Sunday that Democrats are ready to wage war against Israel because the prime minister followed his direction to ban Congresswomen from coming to the country.
Israel backed off after an uprising from both conservative and liberal groups, saying the purpose of any international visit should be to help educate, regardless of the support for the country.
“House Democrats want to take action against Israel because it is fighting back against two (maybe four) people that have said unthinkably bad things about it & the Israeli people. Dems have such disdain for Israel! What happened? AOC Plus 4 is the new face of the Democrat Party!” Trump announced.
AOC is a reference to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), who wasn’t denied entry to Israel. Indeed, the so-called “Squad” wasn’t the target of the denial. It was two Muslim members, Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI), who are members of the group of women.
There are currently more Jewish Democrats in Congress than Jewish Republicans, so it’s unclear why Trump thinks Democrats have “such disdain for Israel.”
