Trump blows up again at ‘racist’ Hollywood — and says they will ‘inflame and cause chaos!’

For the second time on Friday, President Donald Trump delivered an angry attack on Hollywood and accused them of fomenting violence in the United States.

“Liberal Hollywood is Racist at the highest level, and with great Anger and Hate!” the president wrote on Twitter. “They like to call themselves ‘Elite,’ but they are not Elite. In fact, it is often the people that they so strongly oppose that are actually the Elite. The movie coming out is made in order to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country!”

….to inflame and cause chaos. They create their own violence, and then try to blame others. They are the true Racists, and are very bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2019

Earlier on Friday, Trump made a similar statement during a sweat-drenched chat with reporters on the White House South Lawn.

“You talk about racism — Hollywood is racist!” the president yelled. “What they’re doing with the kind of movies they’re putting out, it’s actually very dangerous for our country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The president has still not explained which movie is “dangerous” to the country, nor has he cited any examples of how Hollywood is “racist.”