Trump Organization subpoenaed by Manhattan prosecutor over Stormy Daniels payment

Published

13 mins ago

on

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that New York state prosecutors in Manhattan have subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents relating to the $130,000 hush payment President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen brokered with porn star Stormy Daniels about the affair she had with Trump ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Marc Mukasey, an attorney for the Trump Organization, decried the newly reopened probe as a “political hit job.”

The prosecutors issued a separate subpoena to American Media Inc., the National Enquirer publisher that allegedly helped broker a similar deal to buy the silence of former Playboy playmate Karen MacDougal.


The fixation over Trump's juvenile leadership style overlooks a deeper American obsession

Published

25 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Donald Trump is the great mono-story of our time. Unless you’ve been away from the planet for a while, you know cable news is all Trump, all the time; Trumpworld is social media’s mesmerizingly dystopian subdivision. Yet the fixation with our president’s juvenile leadership style overlooks a deeper one: America’s obsession with eternal adolescence.

Hanging onto youth is an id-driven urge, right up there with sex and counting “likes” on Twitter and Instagram. But for all its pluses— inspiring seniors to trade the recliner for kettlebell training, for instance—it can lead to behavior that disses public norms, evades the bald-face truth, and swaps fevered fantasies for common sense. We get uber-brattishness not only in the Oval Office, but also across the political spectrum.

Reagan was a crook and a racist — and my community always knew that

Published

30 mins ago

on

August 1, 2019

By

Ronald Reagan has always been known as a crook and a racist in my community.

Earlier this week, The Atlantic reported that a newly-released recording from Richard Nixon's presidency featured Ronald Reagan, then the next Republican to be elected commander-in-chief, referrring to people from Africa as "monkeys."

"Last night, I tell you, to watch that thing on television as I did," Reagan, then the governor of California, can be heard saying to Nixon during a phone call following China's recognition by the U.N, “To see those — those monkeys from those African countries — damn them, they’re still uncomfortable wearing shoes.”

