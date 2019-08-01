Trump Organization subpoenaed by Manhattan prosecutor over Stormy Daniels payment

On Thursday, The New York Times reported that New York state prosecutors in Manhattan have subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents relating to the $130,000 hush payment President Donald Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen brokered with porn star Stormy Daniels about the affair she had with Trump ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Marc Mukasey, an attorney for the Trump Organization, decried the newly reopened probe as a “political hit job.”

The prosecutors issued a separate subpoena to American Media Inc., the National Enquirer publisher that allegedly helped broker a similar deal to buy the silence of former Playboy playmate Karen MacDougal.