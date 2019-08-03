Trump rants about ‘one sided horror show’ trade deals in Twitter threat at US allies of possible tariffs to come

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday morning, making threats against U.S. trade partners that they too could be on the receiving end of economically crippling tariffs if they don’t make trade deals he likes.

According to the president, “Countries are coming to us wanting to negotiate REAL trade deals, not the one sided horror show deals made by past administrations. They don’t want to be targeted for Tariffs by the U.S.”

You can see the tweet below:

Countries are coming to us wanting to negotiate REAL trade deals, not the one sided horror show deals made by past administrations. They don’t want to be targeted for Tariffs by the U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019

Things are going along very well with China. They are paying us Tens of Billions of Dollars, made possible by their monetary devaluations and pumping in massive amounts of cash to keep their system going. So far our consumer is paying nothing – and no inflation. No help from Fed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2019