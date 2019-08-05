Trump to use massacres to advance his anti-immigrant policies — by teasing support for gun reform

President Donald Trump was largely absent from public view during a weekend that saw nearly 30 people shot to death in two horrific gun massacres fueled at least in part by his own white supremacist and anti-immigrant views.

On Sunday he briefly spoke to reporters and promise he would speak to the American public Monday morning at 10 AM.

In what appears to be a preview of those upcoming remarks the President posted two early dawn tweets.

The missives suggest he will use the two Massacres, in El Paso and Dayton, to propose already tremendously popular gun control reforms — but tie them his anti-immigrant white nationalist beliefs and policies.

“Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform,” Trump tweeted.

His tweets were met with scorn and outrage.

Opinion journalist Dean Obeidallah summed up what some are saying:

