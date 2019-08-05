Quantcast
Trump to use massacres to advance his anti-immigrant policies — by teasing support for gun reform

1 min ago

President Donald Trump was largely absent from public view during a weekend that saw nearly 30 people shot to death in two horrific gun massacres fueled at least in part by his own white supremacist and anti-immigrant views.

On Sunday he briefly spoke to reporters and promise he would speak to the American public Monday morning at 10 AM.

In what appears to be a preview of those upcoming remarks the President posted two early dawn tweets.

The missives suggest he will use the two Massacres, in El Paso and Dayton, to propose already tremendously popular gun control reforms — but tie them his anti-immigrant white nationalist beliefs and policies.

Republicans and Democrats must come together and get strong background checks, perhaps marrying this legislation with desperately needed immigration reform,” Trump tweeted.

His tweets were met with scorn and outrage.

Opinion journalist Dean Obeidallah summed up what some are saying:

 

‘Outraged’ Mexico plans legal action against the US after 6 citizens killed in El Paso ‘act of terrorism’

1 hour ago

August 5, 2019

After six Mexican nationals were killed in El Paso by a gunman authorities believe is the author of a racist and anti-immigrant manifesto, Mexico on Sunday said it is planning to take legal action against the United States for failing to protect its citizens.

"Mexico is outraged. But we aren't proposing to meet hate with hate. We will act with reason and according to the law and with firmness."—Marcelo Ebrard, Mexican Foreign Minister

Republicans block effort to save the Great Lakes from invasive Asian carp

2 hours ago

August 5, 2019

Republicans sat on a report for months about how to block Asian carp from our nation’s Great Lakes, but now environmentalists are hoping Congress approves money this year to fund preliminary work for a $778 million plan to stop the fish at a dam near Joliet, Ill.

Todd Semonite, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is recommending the plan which includes building a channel with additional electric barriers, flushing lock systems and using underwater speakers to bombard the fish with noise.

Trump pretends to like union members — but he really likes the fat cats

2 hours ago

August 5, 2019

Donald Trump: billionaire of the people. When he ran for office, he said, “The American worker will finally have a president who will protect them and fight for them.”

And how’s that working out for the American worker? Not very well, actually, not very well. When it comes down to picking sides — standing up for workers’ rights or lining the pockets of CEOs and shareholders — Trump aligned himself and his policies with the fat cats. This cost workers money and safety. The truth is that American corporations got a president who protected them and fought for them.

