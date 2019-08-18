Trump Twitter-rages at ‘evil propaganda machine’ New York Times

President Donald Trump kicked off his Sunday morning by going on a multi-tweet rant about the New York Times where he blamed them for his poor poll numbers and called them “an evil propaganda machine.’

Trump began with, “The Failing New York Times, in one of the most devastating portrayals of bad journalism in history, got caught by a leaker that they are shifting from their Phony Russian Collusion Narrative (the Mueller Report & his testimony were a total disaster), to a Racism Witch Hunt….., ” before adding, “‘Journalism’ has reached a new low in the history of our Country. It is nothing more than an evil propaganda machine for the Democrat Party. The reporting is so false, biased and evil that it has now become a very sick joke…But the public is aware! #CROOKEDJOURNALISM.”

The presidentb then blamed his bad poll numbers, presumably ones reported by Fox News, on the media.

“With all that this Administration has accomplished, think what my Poll Numbers would be if we had an honest Media, which we do not!” he tweeted.



