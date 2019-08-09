Trump’s campaign manager buried in mockery after threatening Twitter boycott over McConnell suspension

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager threatened to boycott Twitter unless the social media company reversed a suspension for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign account.

The Team Mitch account was locked after tweeting out video of protesters gathered outside McConnell’s home, where some of the demonstrators can be heard wishing physical harm would fall upon the Kentucky Republican — and Twitter determined the comments violated the platform’s terms of service.

Brad Parscale, who’s managing Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, pledged the president’s campaign would not “spend another dime” advertising on Twitter until the Team Mitch account was unlocked.

“We stand with Sen. McConnell & won’t spend another dime with @Twitter until they unfreeze his account. Locked it after he showed video of threats against him,” Parscale tweeted. “Twitter is cool with Hamas or Louis Farrakhan, but not Senate Majority Leader. Terrible bias!”

Other Twitter users, however, were delighted by the prospect of seeing less Trump content online.

