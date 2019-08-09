Trump’s campaign manager buried in mockery after threatening Twitter boycott over McConnell suspension
President Donald Trump’s campaign manager threatened to boycott Twitter unless the social media company reversed a suspension for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s campaign account.
The Team Mitch account was locked after tweeting out video of protesters gathered outside McConnell’s home, where some of the demonstrators can be heard wishing physical harm would fall upon the Kentucky Republican — and Twitter determined the comments violated the platform’s terms of service.
Brad Parscale, who’s managing Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, pledged the president’s campaign would not “spend another dime” advertising on Twitter until the Team Mitch account was unlocked.
“We stand with Sen. McConnell & won’t spend another dime with @Twitter until they unfreeze his account. Locked it after he showed video of threats against him,” Parscale tweeted. “Twitter is cool with Hamas or Louis Farrakhan, but not Senate Majority Leader. Terrible bias!”
We stand with Sen. McConnell & won’t spend another dime with @Twitter until they unfreeze his account. Locked it after he showed video of threats against him.
Twitter is cool with Hamas or Louis Farrakhan, but not Senate Majority Leader.
Terrible bias!https://t.co/AMhQUl1hi1
— Brad Parscale (@parscale) August 9, 2019
Other Twitter users, however, were delighted by the prospect of seeing less Trump content online.
Good. Who wants to see Trump ads anyway?
— Voting for a true Democrat for 2020 *Primary* (@scribunda) August 9, 2019
Spend a dime or Rubles?
— Mr. D (@atxed1) August 9, 2019
I'll hold the door for you if you promise to leave.
— This fuckin' guy again? (@NotThisAsshole1) August 9, 2019
Interesting that you picked out specifically non-white examples. Wonder why?!?
— Patrick Petrelli (@PatrickPetrell1) August 9, 2019
Good riddance!
— Victoria Woodhull (@Well1la) August 9, 2019
Cool. Stay gone, Steampunk Toolbox.
— The Hoarse Whisperer (@HoarseWisperer) August 9, 2019
I'm sitting here trying really hard to miss him.
.
.
.
.
.
Nope.
Just not happening.
— @bkgut3 Queenoftwits #thuglife (@bkgut3) August 9, 2019
That's just fine with ummmmmmm………everyone. Close The Donald's account while you're at it.
— Michael Petty (@5MilesHigher) August 9, 2019
They should have locked McConnell's account after the headstone photo of @AmyMcGrathKY
Twitter doesn't want to see your ads. Most of us block them.
— Jennifer Scully #SOSAmerica2019 🆘 (@jenniferscully1) August 9, 2019
— Oliver Willis (@owillis) August 9, 2019
So, you're using Twitter to announce you're not using Twitter…
OK.
— kevindotcar (@kevindotcar) August 9, 2019
Nobody's begging you to stay here either.
— Mr. F (@RUMINT79) August 9, 2019
You can delete your account too. Everyone fine with that.
— Leslie (@PolsenLpolsen) August 9, 2019
#Bye Brad 😂 pic.twitter.com/kAdTdc9Q5G
— Frobisher (@DogRiley) August 9, 2019
Isn’t gab the chosen site of Neo-Nazis & white supremacists?
It’d be perfect for #WhiteSupremacistInChief @realDonaldTrump.
— *you're (@RKJ65) August 9, 2019
Oh that’s a shame pic.twitter.com/6yRjzzmXc0
— Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 9, 2019
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.