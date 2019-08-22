Trump’s DOJ sent white nationalist blog post to judges — complete with anti-Semitic attacks

On Thursday, BuzzFeed News reported that the Department of Justice sent a virulently racist blog post to immigration judges, from the infamous white nationalist blog VDare.
VDare, named after the first English child born in a New World possession, is known for peddling virulent racism. Its contributors have claimed that “America was defined — almost explicitly, sometimes very explicitly — as a white nation, for white people” and that “Jewish activity collectively, throughout history, is best understood as an elaborate and highly successful group competitive strategy directed against neighboring peoples and host societies.”
The post was part of a weekly newsletter from the Executive Office for Immigration Review (EOIR) on immigration issues that DOJ officials circulate. It included “racial and ethnically tinged slurs” and an anti-Semitic attack on sitting immigration judges.
Most shockingly, the post displayed pictures of immigration judges with the label “kritarch” — and old word for a legal system in Ancient Israel in which judges controlled the government.
“VDare’s use of the term in a pejorative manner casts Jewish history in a negative light as an Anti-Semitic trope of Jews seeking power and control,” said immigration judge union chief Ashley Tabbador, in a letter to EOIR director James McHenry. Tabbador called for EOIR to retract the newsletter and apologize for sharing it.
