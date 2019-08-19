Quantcast
Connect with us

Trump’s economic adviser doesn’t see a recession coming — but he said the same thing in 2008

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump’s chief economic adviser insists there are no signs of a recession on the horizon — but he’s been staggeringly wrong before.

Larry Kudlow went on NBC’s “Meet the Press” over the weekend to assure viewers that no economic downturn was coming, but the Washington Post‘s Aaron Blake pointed out that his track record for predictions was pitiful.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Well, I’ll tell you what: I sure don’t see a recession,” Kudlow told host Chuck Todd. “So I think actually the second half, the economy’s going to be very good in 2019.”

That sounds a lot like what Kudlow was saying in 2007 and 2008 — just before a deep recession hit.

Kudlow praised the “Bush boom” in a December 2007 column for the National Review, and reassured nervous investors the economy was just fine.

“There’s no recession coming,” Kudlow wrote at the time. “The pessimistas were wrong. It’s not going to happen … The Bush boom is alive and well. It’s finishing up its sixth consecutive year with more to come. Yes, it’s still the greatest story never told.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudlow kept on singing the same tune in another column, from February 2008, even as signs mounted of economic trouble.

“I’m going to bet that the economy will be rebounding sometime this summer, if not sooner,” he wrote. “We are in a slow patch. That’s all. It’s nothing to get up in arms about.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudlow’s optimism never wavered, at least in his public pronouncements, as late as July 2008, despite surging foreclosures and tumbling stocks.

“An awful lot of very good new news, which appear to be pointing to a bottom in the housing problem,” Kudlow chirped. “In fact, maybe the tiniest beginnings of a recovery.”

Kudlow’s predictions haven’t gotten any more accurate since getting an office in the White House in March 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

He claimed in June 2018 that the deficit was “coming down rapidly” due to economic growth, but the deficit wasn’t coming down at all — and he offered a flimsy excuse when he was called out by CNBC’s Eamon Javers.

“I was referring to future deficits,” Kudlow said. “I think it will come down in 2018, and the big reductions will come in future years.”

That hasn’t happened, and, in fact, the deficit grew by 17 percent in fiscal year 2018, and projections show it’s headed toward $1 trillion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deficit isn’t coming down this year, either, despite an increased rate of economic growth, and doesn’t appear likely to come down anytime soon.

Kudlow predicted in January 2018 that the GDP would grow between 3 percent and 4 percent, thanks to the Republican tax cuts, but has so far grown by only 2.5 percent.

He predicted in April 2018 that the GDP would reach 5 percent growth, for at least a brief period, but the highest quarterly growth measured since then was 3.5 percent.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. Unlike other news sites, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘A heat-seeking missile for Trump’s ass’: Mike Pompeo torn to shreds by ex-US officials in brutal New Yorker profile

Published

26 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

The New Yorker has published a profile of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo this week and it features some very unflattering quotes about him from former colleagues.

The piece discusses how Pompeo has gone from being a Trump critic during the 2016 presidential election to being one of his most loyal defenders. One former White House official tells the publication that "there will never be any daylight publicly between [Pompeo] and Trump" and described the secretary of state as "among the most sycophantic and obsequious people around Trump."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Believe it or not, good news: Trump’s counterattack against clean energy is collapsing

Published

28 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

For two years the cabal of fossil fools surrounding Donald Trump have  leveraged an impulsive president's loathing of his predecessor, tapped their reactionary right-wing networks, mobilized coal and oil lobbies and political donations, and thrown themselves vigorously into two missions:

 Bring back the coal industry and stop the “Stalinist” threat of wind and solar power.Freeze the transition from oil-powered cars and trucks to electricity by reversing Obama-era plans to encourage cleaner, more efficient vehicle fleets.

In the last several weeks, the futility of both these efforts to strangle the future have become clear.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservatives went insane over the New York Times’ ambitious slavery project — but why?

Published

32 mins ago

on

August 19, 2019

By

Last week, The New York Times published a powerful and unusual feature called the "1619 Project," which marked the 400-year anniversary of a pivotal, but largely forgotten, event that defined everything about America as first a British colony, and then a nation, through history and up to the president day: the first recorded arrival of a ship loaded with enslaved Africans.

One of the curious responses to the 1619 Project, however, was the massive explosion of outrage from Republicans and conservative commentators. Why, exactly, did an in-depth discussion of slavery trigger such a firestorm from the right?

Continue Reading
 
 

Thank you for whitelisting Raw Story!

As a special thank you, from now until August 31st, we're offering you a discounted rate of $5.99/month to subscribe and get ad-free access. We're honored to have you as a reader. Thank you. :) —Elias, Membership Coordinator
LEARN MORE
close-link
LEARN MORE
close-image