Trump’s plan to tie gun control measures to immigration reform is a poison pill designed to kill it: ex-GOP lawmaker

On Monday, President Donald Trump suggested that he would be willing to consider expanded criminal background checks for gun sales in the wake of the horrific mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton — but only if they are tied to his nativist proposals to restrict immigration.

This move is more than just hostage taking, suggested former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) — it is yet another a cynical way to kill gun legislation before it even gets off the ground:

Understand, Trump’s proposal to tie gun reform to immigration reform isn’t seriously about getting immigration reform. It’s about killing gun reform. This is how the GOP in Washington makes silent deals with the gun lobby to kill reform efforts. This is *exactly* how its done. — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) August 5, 2019

Jolly, a moderate Republican who lost his bid for re-election in 2016, has been a consistent critic of Trump’s administration, and left the GOP to become an independent.