US existing home sales bounce as mortgage rates fall
US sales of existing homes bounced in July, recovering from weakness in the prior month, boosted by lower mortgage rates, according to data released Wednesday.
Prices remained high, but receded somewhat from June’s record.
Sales slid in the Northeast, but grew in the other three regions, especially the western United States, according to the National Association of Realtors,
Sales of all types of homes rose 2.5 percent from June to an annual rate of 5.42 million in July, slightly above analyst expectations, NAR said in its monthly report.
The result put the sales pace 0.6 percent above July of last year.
However, NAR reiterated its concern about the limited supply of affordable housing.
“Falling mortgage rates are improving housing affordability and nudging buyers into the market,” said NAR Chief Economist Lawrence Yun.
However, he said, “The shortage of lower-priced homes have markedly pushed up home prices.”
The report cited data from mortgage lender Freddie Mac showing the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage at 3.77 percent in July, down from 3.80 percent in June and 4.54 percent throughout 2018.
The median home prices rose to $280,800, up 4.3 percent from the year-ago period, but a bit below the $285,700 all-time record set last month.
NAR said price appreciation was greatest among the lower-priced tier of homes in metropolitan areas such as Atlanta, Denver, Miami and Tampa.
Total housing inventory decreased at the end of July to 1,89 million, down from 1.92 million in July.
Homebuilders have complained that the short supply of workers is hindering construction.
Analysts at RDQ Economics said the housing market should strengthen in the second half of 2019 in light of lower mortgage rates amid expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates further.
“The decline in mortgage rates appears to have arrested the decline in existing home sales and now appears to be fueling a moderate recovery in housing activity,” RDQ said in a note.
“Price gains continue to run well-ahead of inflation and the supply of homes for sale remains tight.”
Trump just delivered a weapons-grade crazy rant in front of reporters — here are the 7 worst moments
President Donald Trump on Wednesday spoke in front of reporters for a full 40 minutes in which he made numerous unhinged statements about American Jews, the Prime Minister of Denmark, and the economy.
Trump's lengthy rant featured too many strange and offensive moments to quickly summarize -- so we've written up a rundown of the seven insane moments.
1.) Trump doubles down on his smear that the majority of American Jews are "disloyal" to Israel. The president on Tuesday accused the majority of American Jews for being "disloyal" because of their support for the Democratic Party. When given an opportunity to walk those comments back, the president simply doubled down.
Eugene Robinson stunned by Trump’s rant: No ‘responsible’ world leader can trust a self-proclaimed ‘chosen one’
Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson on Wednesday reacted to President Donald Trump's assertion that he is "the chosen one."
Trump made the remarks while taking questions on the White House lawn on Wednesday. The president suggested that he is "the chosen one" to take on China because he was elected by the American people.
Robinson suggested that Trump had undermined his own negotiating position.
"You get to the point where he looks at the sky and says I'm the chosen one," Robinson said following Trump's remarks. "You get to that point and you cannot -- I don't see how any responsible leader could say this is a guy I could count on."
Brazil’s Bolsonaro blames Amazon fires on green groups as Twitter erupts
Wildfires in the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil have ignited a firestorm on social media, with President Jair Bolsonaro on Wednesday suggesting green groups had started the blazes.
Images of fires purportedly devouring sections of the world's largest rainforest have gone viral on Twitter. #PrayforAmazonas is the top trending hashtag in the world Wednesday, with 249,000 tweets.
"No matter how successful we are, if our Earth dies, we all die," posted one Twitter user.
The virtual anguish over the destruction comes as official figures show nearly 73,000 forest fires were recorded in Brazil in the first eight months of the year -- the highest number for any year since 2013. Most of them were in the Amazon.