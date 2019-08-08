WATCH: Straight Pride founder admits his group is ‘racist’

The founder of a “straight pride” organization speaking before a California city council Wednesday night blasted one of the councilwomen for calling the group racist – then proceeded to say that the National Straight Pride Coalition is, in fact, “racist.” While it may have been a slip of the tongue, statements made by another of the group’s leaders and statements on the group’s website make clear the organization advocates white supremacy.

“I’m the founder and director of the National Straight Pride Coalition,” Don Grundmann told the Modesto City Council, as he attempted to argue for a parade permit. He was repeatedly booed by the audience, and interrupted his remarks to label them “racist clowns.”

Grundmann denounced a prayer vigil that he says was held to show opposition to his straight pride parade, More than 100 people attended the vigil.

“We’re a peaceful group we wanted to have a peaceful meeting,” he claimed, lamenting what he called a “one way street for tolerance in this nation.”

“We haven’t done anything,” Grundmann told Councilmember Kristi Ah You, as he accused her of “pulling the race card” against his group.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re a totally peaceful racist group,” Grundmann then said. His comment was met with a roomful of laughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sacramento Bee, which posted the video (below), reports “he took that comment back, saying he had misspoke.”

In an interview with The Sacramento Bee, Grundmann said he is “trying to save children from the LGBTQ+ community, from being molested.” It was unclear what he was referring to.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Grundmann’s remarks, the video shows comments by Matthew Mason, who happens to be the adopted but estranged son of Straight Pride organizer Mylinda Mason. He is also the birth son of Councilmember Ah You. He is also gay.

Mason says his adoptive mother told him he was no longer welcome in her house when he was 19 and came out as gay.

In an interview earlier this week Mylinda Mason said the parade would be like a “church service” celebrating America, which was founded by “white Caucasians.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The group’s website refers to “Caucasians” as “the biological majority of the historical developers and founders of Western Civilization.”

It refers to “Heterosexuality” as “the natural biological foundation for human life, its continuance, and the ground upon which all civilization is built.”

It calls Christianity “the religious form of the formation, development, and advancement of Western Civilization; i.e.; the engine of bringing prosperity and equality to all of humanity.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And it calls Nationalism “the patriotic love of their nation and its interests, principles, and future that motivated the Founder’s development of Western Civilization.”

Watch: