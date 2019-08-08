WATCH: Straight Pride founder admits his group is ‘racist’
The founder of a “straight pride” organization speaking before a California city council Wednesday night blasted one of the councilwomen for calling the group racist – then proceeded to say that the National Straight Pride Coalition is, in fact, “racist.” While it may have been a slip of the tongue, statements made by another of the group’s leaders and statements on the group’s website make clear the organization advocates white supremacy.
“I’m the founder and director of the National Straight Pride Coalition,” Don Grundmann told the Modesto City Council, as he attempted to argue for a parade permit. He was repeatedly booed by the audience, and interrupted his remarks to label them “racist clowns.”
Grundmann denounced a prayer vigil that he says was held to show opposition to his straight pride parade, More than 100 people attended the vigil.
“We’re a peaceful group we wanted to have a peaceful meeting,” he claimed, lamenting what he called a “one way street for tolerance in this nation.”
“We haven’t done anything,” Grundmann told Councilmember Kristi Ah You, as he accused her of “pulling the race card” against his group.
“We’re a totally peaceful racist group,” Grundmann then said. His comment was met with a roomful of laughter.
The Sacramento Bee, which posted the video (below), reports “he took that comment back, saying he had misspoke.”
In an interview with The Sacramento Bee, Grundmann said he is “trying to save children from the LGBTQ+ community, from being molested.” It was unclear what he was referring to.
After Grundmann’s remarks, the video shows comments by Matthew Mason, who happens to be the adopted but estranged son of Straight Pride organizer Mylinda Mason. He is also the birth son of Councilmember Ah You. He is also gay.
Mason says his adoptive mother told him he was no longer welcome in her house when he was 19 and came out as gay.
In an interview earlier this week Mylinda Mason said the parade would be like a “church service” celebrating America, which was founded by “white Caucasians.”
The group’s website refers to “Caucasians” as “the biological majority of the historical developers and founders of Western Civilization.”
It refers to “Heterosexuality” as “the natural biological foundation for human life, its continuance, and the ground upon which all civilization is built.”
It calls Christianity “the religious form of the formation, development, and advancement of Western Civilization; i.e.; the engine of bringing prosperity and equality to all of humanity.”
And it calls Nationalism “the patriotic love of their nation and its interests, principles, and future that motivated the Founder’s development of Western Civilization.”
Watch:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
‘Trump is politically terrified’: Nicolle Wallace details how failure to stand up to the NRA is ‘weakness’
MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Thursday said Republicans are "intractable" on guns because of President Donald Trump's political weakness.
"Trump is so afraid of his base. He can’t lose a single white supremacist in this country so he can’t condemn the manifesto from the killer. He can’t lose a single gun owner in this country so he can’t stomp a stiletto into Wayne LaPierre’s weak, greedy, little political spine," Wallace reported. "He’s a hostage of the most extreme part of the Republican base."
"If I were a Democrat running for president and I knew the way to bother Trump -- the way to get him to send angry Tweets from aboard Air Force One flying from one grieving community to another -- is to call him weak, to call him afraid and threaten him politically, because that’s really all he cares about. We have proof point after proof point that he’s politically terrified," she said.
Andrew McCabe sues DOJ for ‘unlawful retaliation’ after refusing to ‘pledge allegiance’ to Trump
Lawsuit claims “unlawful retaliation” for McCabe’s “refusal to pledge allegiance” to Trump.
Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe is suing the Trump administration, including Attorney General Bill Barr, the DOJ, the FBI, and FBI Director Chris Wray, for what he says was his “unlawful” termination last year. McCabe, who also served as Acting Director of the FBI, was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions just 26 hours before his long-scheduled retirement.
In his lawsuit (here) McCabe accuses the administration of firing him for political reasons.
El Paso debacle proves Trump ‘wants to be the corpse at every funeral’: GOP pundit
President Donald Trump's visits to Ohio and Texas following mass shootings "exposed" him for lacking the qualifications to be president of the United States, a conservative commentator explained on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House" on Thursday.
"How bad was it? Apparently, the president’s stops in El Paso and Dayton -- two communities he vowed to help heal -- were so off-key, the attacks so jarring, the barrage of angry Tweets at local media so startling, that even Trump’s own White House acknowledged the trip was a debacle," anchor Nicolle Wallace reported.
She played a clip of New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman on CNN.