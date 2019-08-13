‘We won’t back down’: Over 50 catering workers arrested at American Airlines HQ in protest against poverty wages
“In recent years American Airlines has made billions in profits. It is unconscionable that their workers cannot afford good healthcare or get reliable raises,” said Sen. Bernie Sanders
More than 50 unionized catering workers were arrested at American Airlines headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas on Tuesday as hundreds rallied to protest poverty wages and meager benefits.
“American Airlines profits soar, but workers who generate its wealth by catering its planes struggle with poverty wages and unaffordable healthcare.”
—Unite Here
“Bad insurance, lousy pay, this is how your food is made,” chanted the workers, who are employed by subcontractors LSG Sky Chefs and Gate Gourmet. American Airlines is Sky Chefs’ largest customer.
Unite Here, the union that represents the protesting workers, said in a report released ahead of the demonstration that “wages for catering workers at American’s most profitable hubs are among the lowest in the country.”
“Airline food workers serving American flights in Dallas make as little as $9.85,” the report found.
As Tuesday’s demonstration kicked off, Unite Here tweeted: “American Airlines profits soar, but workers who generate its wealth by catering its planes struggle with poverty wages and unaffordable healthcare. Airline catering workers are in Dallas this week to tell the airline one job should be enough!”
For @AmericanAir, profits take off 🛫 yet airline catering workers earn poverty wages. We stand with airline catering workers participating in today’s nonviolent civil disobedience in Dallas! #1job #airportstrikealert pic.twitter.com/IWhLxBihJ0
— UNITEHERE Central FL (@UNITEHERE_CFL) August 13, 2019
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, applauded the catering workers for standing up and “challenging corporate greed” in a tweet on Tuesday.
“In recent years American Airlines has made billions in profits,” said Sanders. “It is unconscionable that their workers cannot afford good healthcare or get reliable raises.”
In an act of civil disobedience, workers sat down and blocked the road leading to American Airlines’ HQ:
We don’t back down.
Not when our health care is at stake.
Not when our families are on the line.
Not when @AmericanAir is making billions while we work two or three jobs and struggle to survive.
One job will be enough.#AirportStrikeAlert #1job pic.twitter.com/VWwAayY2d5
— UNITE HERE Local 2 #1job (@UniteHereLocal2) August 13, 2019
The protest comes just weeks after thousands of airline catering workers voted to authorize a strike as they bargain for better wages and benefits.
Tane Stover, an LSG Sky Chef employee who was arrested during Tuesday’s protest, told the Dallas WBAP, “We don’t want to go on strike, but we will if that’s what it takes for American Airlines to know that one job should be enough.”
“We’re going to continue to fight until one job is enough,” she said.
Commentary
Trump’s sudden surrender in his trade war with China shows he still has no idea what he’s doing
Stocks spiked Tuesday on news that President Donald Trump has backed down from a major threat in his trade war with China.
The administration had planned on slapping a 10 percent tariff — that is, an import tax — on $300 billion of Chinese goods starting on Sept. 1, 2019.
But now, the administration has backed down, as explained in a United States Trade Representative press release:
Certain products are being removed from the tariff list based on health, safety, national security and other factors and will not face additional tariffs of 10 percent.
Further, as part of USTR’s public comment and hearing process, it was determined that the tariff should be delayed to December 15 for certain articles. Products in this group include, for example, cell phones, laptop computers, video game consoles, certain toys, computer monitors, and certain items of footwear and clothing.
Breaking Banner
‘Hitler should have finished you off’: Orthodox Jewish man says he was attacked with mace and hate
Americans have complained that they've seen an increasing amount of attacks by racists and white supremacists since President Donald Trump decided to make race a key tenant to his 2020 campaign. The Anti-Defamation League recorded a 55 percent increase in anti-Semitic assaults in New York alone over the past year.
Such was the case in a Brooklyn neighborhood where a 27-year-old Orthodox Jew was attacked by someone saying, "You Jews, Hitler should have finished you off," before being sprayed with mace, reported Jewish News Syndicate.
A urinal in a Scottish pub reveals why toilets matter in international politics
If you wanted to see international politics in action, where would you go? Maybe the UN headquarters in New York to see diplomats debating resolutions of global import? Or drop in on one of the world’s many financial hubs, where trading shapes international markets and determines the success or failure of nations. But you probably wouldn’t visit a toilet in a Glasgow pub, would you?
Our research analyses the political significance of the urinal in the Lismore – a traditional Scottish pub in the Partick area of Glasgow – and argues that mundane spaces like this are important for understanding contemporary international politics.