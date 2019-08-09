Wealthy Trump donor whines about ‘harassment’ after customers threaten to boycott his business

A wealthy donor to President Donald Trump is upset at the purported “harassment” he’s been subjected to by customers who are upset by his support of the president.

The New York Times reports that Justin Herricks, the owner of a San Antonio-based oil and gas company called Precision Pipe Rentals, found himself on the receiving end of angry phone calls this week after Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) publicized his donations to the president’s reelection campaign.

“I’ve had people say, ‘Hey, we were going to use you for business, but we found out you’re a racist,'” he complains to the Times. “‘We hope that you burn in hell and your business will go with you.'”

Billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has similarly been subject to boycott threats over his decision to host a high-dollar fundraiser for the president’s reelection bid.

Bill White, a former president of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York, tells the Times that he doesn’t care if people get upset at him — and if they do, it will only make him want to send the president more money.

ADVERTISEMENT

“More people are putting out their chests, standing up straight, saying: ‘I’m in. To hell with you publicizing my name,'” he explains to the Times.