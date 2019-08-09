Wealthy Trump donor whines about ‘harassment’ after customers threaten to boycott his business
A wealthy donor to President Donald Trump is upset at the purported “harassment” he’s been subjected to by customers who are upset by his support of the president.
The New York Times reports that Justin Herricks, the owner of a San Antonio-based oil and gas company called Precision Pipe Rentals, found himself on the receiving end of angry phone calls this week after Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) publicized his donations to the president’s reelection campaign.
“I’ve had people say, ‘Hey, we were going to use you for business, but we found out you’re a racist,'” he complains to the Times. “‘We hope that you burn in hell and your business will go with you.'”
Billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has similarly been subject to boycott threats over his decision to host a high-dollar fundraiser for the president’s reelection bid.
Bill White, a former president of the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in New York, tells the Times that he doesn’t care if people get upset at him — and if they do, it will only make him want to send the president more money.
“More people are putting out their chests, standing up straight, saying: ‘I’m in. To hell with you publicizing my name,'” he explains to the Times.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.