Threatening letters warn black North Carolina officials to ‘go back’ where they came from or ‘we’ll round you up’

Published

1 min ago

on

On Thursday, WCNC News reported that a number of African-American community leaders in Charlotte, North Carolina were sent a series of threatening, racist letters.

“Each of you despicable BLACK democrats should be tarred and feathered and run out of town (my town) on a rail,” said the letter to Charlotte city Councilman Braxton Winston. “I do believe you need to go back to where you came from if you don’t BEGIN to show this great country some RESPECT and HONOR.”

The letter reportedly blamed black people for a number of society’s ills and praised President Donald Trump.

“We’ll round you up and send you screaming to the concentration camps where you belong,” said a similar letter to Mecklenburg County Commissioner Vilma Leake. Letters also reportedly went to officials with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, and the police and fire departments.

Leake said that she has forwarded her letter to the FBI for investigation, although the agency says it is not presently investigating the incidents.

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

