White privilege: Watch police take down naked, berserk triple homicide suspect without the use of guns

For years, incidents of deadly force by police against unarmed black people who pose a questionable threat have inspired national outrage, marches, and protests.

But meanwhile, a clearly dangerous white man in Virginia, was successfully neutralized without the officers ever having to use their service weapons.

In a video obtained by WSET ABC 13 News, 19-year-old Matthew Bernard, wanted for a triple homicide and completely naked, can be seen chasing around an officer before menacing the film crew observing the incident, grabbing a church caretaker, and throttling him. Ultimately, the police caught him — without deadly force.

Watch below:

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: The suspect in a triple homicide in Pittsylvania County, 19-year-old Matthew Bernard, ran toward @KyleMWilcoxTV & @humphreyWSET while they were at a staging area — he also strangled the church’s caretaker.https://t.co/4OVjvg9kkQ pic.twitter.com/cg23z2KIEX — ABC 13 News – WSET (@ABC13News) August 27, 2019

For several people on social media, the disconnect was not lost:

The gun is not even drawn. Cannot stop thinking about Walter Scott. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) August 27, 2019

Yet if you’re black and get caught speeding, and go into your wallet to get your license out when asked. You get shot. This white guy killed three people and strangled an elderly man and they’re running around like a game of tag rugby — Louis Hoare (@BTECKylieJenner) August 27, 2019

Cops be forgetting how to do they jobs when it’s a white suspect. I just watched him strangle a bystander, no shots fired. Man with the assault rifle is running away from him in the beginning. — The Architect (@MrSwagSmith) August 27, 2019

Me putting on my #WhitePrivilege reading glasses so I can better understand what’s going on in this video pic.twitter.com/Tru3DDBEp0 — Eric T. (@ERIC_in_RVA) August 27, 2019

even the dog was like wait am I supposed to bite them if they’re white — △jorge△ no me friegues ⚰🔥☁ (@nahthankya) August 27, 2019