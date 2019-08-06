Quantcast
White teen from powerful political family gets banned from school over insanely racist gun video

Published

36 mins ago

on

On Monday, WOLO reported that a 16-year-old South Carolina student has been expelled from the Cardinal Newman School, banned from the property, and faces criminal charges following a violent, racial-slur-laden social media post in which he shoots a box of shoes representing black people.

“Howdy. I’m Parker Mustian, and I hate black prople,” he can be heard saying in the video as he loads a rifle. “They’re the worst. They’re stinky and they just suck. They’re just bad people. You’ll notice over there, there’s a box of Jordans — the favorite pair of shoes for a black man. I’m gonna show you what I think of the black man.”

“F**k all n*****s,” he adds after shooting the box several times.

#repost @518streets2・・・"16 year-old former student Parker Mustian at Cardinal Newman high school in Columbia, South Carolina was arrested last month after he appeared in a pair of racist “public service announcements” that were circulated among students at his school.Mustian is further alleged to have threatened to “shoot up” the Catholic school following his expulsion last month.Mustian is the grandson of Richard Quinn, the prominent South Carolina political strategist whose empire recently collapsed as part of a multi-year corruption probe. That probe is ongoing. In fact, Quinn was arrested earlier this year and charged with eleven counts of perjury and one count of obstruction of justice in connection with the investigation.Mustian is the son of prominent Columbia, S.C. attorney Ben Mustian, Quinn’s son-in-law.Videos were posted on social media over the weekend by Annabelle Robertson, a former Democratic candidate for South Carolina’s second congressional district. Robertson’s daughter is friends with several students who attend Cardinal Newman, and her “peer group” was reportedly sharing the threatening clips.“This video landed on my daughter’s phone last night,” Robertson tweeted." (via @darkworldmedia

Posted by Kelvin Antonio Stevison on Sunday, August 4, 2019

According to Heavy, Mustian comes from a powerful political family. He is the grandson of Richard Quinn, a legendary GOP strategist, and the son of Benjamin Mustian, a prominent Columbia attorney.

The videos went up in May, and he was expelled in mid July. Parents at Cardinal Newman were informed of the incident on Friday.

“This young man is so clearly filled with so much hate that he feels the freedom to share this publicly, in a video,” said local lawyer Annabelle Robertson. “I believe that he poses a clear and present danger, and a true threat to other students and other people.”

This report comes amid harrowing news of the hate-motivated mass shooting in El Paso that killed nearly two dozen people.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
