Quantcast
Connect with us

Workers and employers are mapping out escapes from active shooters: ‘You should always suspect the worst’

Published

2 hours ago

on

Mass shootings have become so commonplace that workers are mapping out their escape routes if a gunman ever entered their workplace.

A growing number of workers and managers say they have talked with colleagues about what they would do if a mass shooting broke out, and many corporations have offered training or implemented new technology aimed at improving workplace security, reported the Wall Street Journal.

“Sadly, we live in a world where you should always suspect the worst,” said Maricarmen Molina, a 26-year-old shop steward at a New Jersey clothing warehouse.

Molina re-evaluated her own run-and-hide strategy — which she tested a few months ago — for surviving a workplace shooting after massacres last weekend in El Paso and Dayton, and she’s not alone.

“We’re not going to let someone come into our business and massacre our employees,” said Claudia King, who runs a manufacturing company in Corona, California, with her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supervisors at their company, K2 Design and Fabrication, recently installed panic buttons linked to local police, and King has considered obtaining a concealed-carry permit.

Addie Achterberg, a barista in a Latin-American neighborhood in Manhattan, worries that a racist gunman might target the customers at the Starbucks where she works.

“Given where we are, it just makes me scared,” said the 20-year-old, who has considered whether she could hide in a mini-fridge beneath the counter if her fears ever become real.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emelia Sherin, a 22-year-old who works multiple jobs, said she took part frequently in active-shooter drills in high school, and now she creates a “film reel” in her head to plan for that possibility at work.

“I genuinely fear for the future,” Sherin said. “When I was a kid, I never thought this would be my adulthood.”

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We’ve launched a weekly podcast, “We’ve Got Issues,” focused on issues, not tweets. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your ongoing support to do what we do.

Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. We’re not part of a conglomerate, or a project of venture capital bros. From unflinching coverage of racism, to revealing little-noticed efforts to erode our rights, Raw Story will continue to expose hypocrisy and harm. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.

We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Three Silicon Valley giants now consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]. Send news tips to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Activism

WATCH: Turmoil erupts at El Paso memorial after Trump fan starts ranting about immigrants

Published

9 mins ago

on

August 8, 2019

By

A makeshift memorial in El Paso, dedicated to the victims of a mass shooting at the hands of the anti-Mexican white supremacist last Saturday, was the site of a scuffle between a Donald Trump supporter ranting about immigrants and another man on Wednesday.

According to KVIA, the anti-immigrant ranter got into it with another man when the president's border wall was mentioned and appeared to suggest the president came to El Paso because of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) "put us on the map."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Terror plot thwarted after white supremacist leaves phone on bus — and gets busted: feds

Published

10 mins ago

on

August 8, 2019

By

Federal agents believe the arrest of a Colorado child pornography suspect may have stopped a domestic terror plot.

Wesley David Gilreath was charged Tuesday with possession of child pornography, but federal authorities said his arrest was also intended to potentially stop a domestic terror attack, reported the Daily Camera.

The 29-year-old Boulder man is suspected of writing an online guide to committing violent hate crimes against refugee centers, synagogues and mosques.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is considering ambassador who said Muslims are lighting Dutch politicians on fire to serve as intelligence director: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

August 8, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's attempt to appoint Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to serve as Director of National Intelligence ended in humiliating failure. Ratcliffe faced intense scrutiny from the media and Senate Republicans for having no relevant experience and padding his resume as a prosecutor.

Trump has thus been sent back to the drawing board to try to find a new nominee to lead the 17-agency spy office, who both has the credentials to satisfy his own party and will give him the blind loyalty that he wasn't getting from former DNI Dan Coats. According to CNN, one of his top short-listers is Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Invest in great journalism. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image