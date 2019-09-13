13-year-old boy weighed 65 pounds after escaping from parents who starved him with strict vegan diet

A 13-year-old boy from Ohio who was severely malnourished by his parents’ extreme vegan diet escaped from his home and was later hospitalized. Now his parents are facing an array of felony charges, the Telegraph Forum reports.

When the boy was found, he weighed just 65 pounds. His condition was brought about by a strict diet of grapes, almonds, and bananas that was enforced by his parents. According to Crawford County Prosecutor Matt Crall, the boy’s parents surveilled him constantly to make sure he didn’t eat anything else.

The boy’s parents, identified as John P. and Katrina Miller, were indicted on one count of kidnapping, one count of felonious assault, two felony counts of child endangerment, and a first-degree misdemeanor count of child endangerment. They face over 22 years in prison.

The boy’s father also faces a domestic violence charge for assaulting the boy when he didn’t adhere to the dietary restrictions.

“Normally, you don’t think of kidnapping as involving someone’s own child,” Crall said. “But when you knowingly restrain the liberty of another person for the purpose of terrorizing or to inflict serious physical harm – that’s what happened in this situation. That’s what we’re alleging; that we was kept there, he had attempted to flee once before, he was fleeing when he was found, and he was emaciated to the point of having been terrorized, and to the point where he’s going to be hospitalized for quite some time.”

According to Crall, the couple regularly took the boy to church, where he wore multiple layers of clothing due to his insecurity of his appearance. The boy was also home-schooled. He also suffered from a bout of childhood cancer in the past and reportedly hasn’t had any follow-up treatment for some time.

Both parents had their bond set at $500,000.

Watch a report on the story from WBNS:

Featured image via screen grab/WBNS