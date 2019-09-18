‘A holy sh*t moment’: Navy SEAL who led operation that killed Osama bin Laden warns of China’s growing dominance
Former Navy SEAL Adm. William McRaven, who became famous after it was revealed he headed the operation that killed Osama bin Laden, warned about China’s military capabilities during a Council on Foreign Relations event this Wednesday, Business Insider reports.
According to McRaven, China’s buildup is a “holy sh*t” moment for the US, adding that it’s time to “make sure that the American public knows that now is the time to do something” in the interest of national security.
A report released by the CFR on Wednesday says that China is emerging as the most significant rival to the US when it comes to defense, research, and technology. The report also stated that China is asserting its dominance in the Pacific and is also ramping up hacking operations and intellectual property theft.
McRaven warned that the “gap” between American and Chinese progress is “narrowing.”
From Business Insider:
In some cases, China is surpassing the US, according to the report — for example, in the commercialization of 5G, a necessary component of high-speed communication. What’s more, Chinese-built 5G networks could pose significant risks to US national security, as evidenced by the US’s contentious relationship with the Chinese tech company Huawei.
China’s intellectual-property theft is a significant cause for concern, and one that the US is confronting, the report said. Between October and December, the US Department of Justice indicted Chinese hackers and intelligence personnel on charges of intellectual-property theft three times.
McRaven added that problem isn’t going to go away.
“…it’s just going to get harder as we get further into the future,” he said.
Trump’s violent rhetoric further illustrates what a weak coward he is: Yale psychiatrist
On September 15th, President Donald Trump tweeted that America was "locked and loaded" to aid U.S. ally Saudi Arabia after reports surfaced that their oil supply was attacked.
"Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked," Trump tweeted. "There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!"
Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!
CNN
Foreign trolls are trying to create a ‘circular firing squad’ among US veterans: digital researcher
Foreign troll accounts have been working to sow division and create a "circular firing squad" among American veterans, a veterans advocate warned CNN on Wednesday.
During an interview with Brianna Keilar, Kris Goldsmith of Vietnam Veterans for America talked about the ways that trolls have been infiltrating veterans organizations and trying to divide their members along political and racial lines.
Goldsmith said that two years ago his group notice an "impostor Facebook account" that would spread misinformation and propaganda to its members.
"After months of studying it, we came to recognize that it was an entity somewhere in Bulgaria who was spreading falsified news," he explained. "So what they do is copy and paste a real story about something like veterans' benefits possibly getting cut, change the date, and make it look fresh and get people upset."
Rob Schneider rushes to defend SNL cast member fired over racial slurs — and the Internet cringes
The recently hired-and-fired "Saturday Night Live" comedian Shane Gillis got a show of support from former cast member Rob Schneider -- and other social media users cringed.
Gillis got fired by NBC after video surfaced of him using a racial slur against Asian people, but Schneider defended the comedian.
Dear @ShanemgillisAs a former SNL cast member I am sorry that you had the misfortune of being a cast member during this era of cultural unforgiveness where comedic misfires are subject to the intolerable inquisition of those who never risked bombing on stage themselves.