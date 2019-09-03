Actor Cuba Gooding Jr’s groping trial delayed
Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr’s trial over accusations he groped a woman in New York was adjourned Tuesday until next month after prosecutors asked for more time to prepare their case.
The trial of the “Jerry Maguire” star was scheduled to start on Tuesday but a state criminal court judge granted a prosecution request that it be delayed until October 10.
Gooding’s lawyer Mark Heller told reporters after the short hearing that he was extremely confident the case would be dismissed, describing the allegations as “totally unfounded.”
“We are confident this will become a hallmark case for the #NotMe movement,” he said, using a term he coined to refer to celebrities who are falsely accused of sexual offenses.
Gooding, 51, is accused of grabbing the woman’s breast without her consent in a Manhattan bar on a night out in June.
He is charged with forcible touching and could face up to a year in prison if convicted.
Gooding won an Academy Award in 1997 for his performance as a football player in “Jerry Maguire.”
He recently played OJ Simpson in “The People vs OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.”
Trump violated the Constitution twice last week — ‘all to line his pockets’: Harvard’s Laurence Tribe
Vice President Mike Pence's stay at Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg during his trip to Ireland was due to logistical and security reasons, according to Pence's chief of staff. But that, coupled with President Trump's recent comments indicating that he wants to hold next year's G-7 summit at his Doral golf resort in Miami, amount to violations of the U.S. Constitution, according to constitutional law expert Laurence Tribe.
Breaking Banner
How Trump’s month-long August meltdown revealed the shocking extent of mental decline: reporter
New Yorker journalist Susan Glasser spent a good deal of time looking over President Donald Trump's tweets for the past month and she determined that the president has grown even more unhinged than he has been in the past.
Glasser prefaces her piece by describing the psychic toll reviewing all of the president's tweets and statements in August took on her, before she then explains why she believes the review of Trump last month was an important project.
Breaking Banner
Mike Pence and his congressman brother have spent more than $250,000 at Trump-owned properties
Vice President Mike Pence's political group has spent nearly a quarter million dollars at properties owned by President Donald Trump.
Election records show the Great America Committee associated with Pence has paid about $224,000 to the Trump International Hotel in Washington and its steakhouse, among other properties owned by the president, reported The Daily Beast.
Pence’s brother, first-year Rep. Greg Pence (R-IN), amended FEC filings this year after USA Today reported that his campaign appeared to be illegally paying for him to live at the Trump hotel.