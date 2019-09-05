Air Force warplane accidentally bombs Arizona: report

On Thursday, the Arizona Daily Star reported that an A-10C Thunderbolt II from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base accidentally released a rocket while flying over Arizona as part of a military exercise.

The rocket reportedly exploded in an uninhabited desert 60 miles northeast of Tucson. There were no injuries or property damage.

Officials said that the area is “not authorized for munitions release,” and plan to launch a full investigation into the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The United States has a history of spectacular bombing mishaps, most famously the 1961 Goldsboro incident, in which two hydrogen bombs were dropped on a town in North Carolina, but mercifully did not detonate.