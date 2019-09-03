‘America needs you’: James Comey tells FBI agents to focus on ‘doing justice’ after Trump’s latest attack

The president of the United States lashed out at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Tuesday.

Trump was apparently watching Fox Business personality Lou Dobbs after a long weekend of golfing.

“The truth is that we have a nation that is disgusted with the FBI. We have a crisis of confidence in the number one law enforcement agency in this country (thanks Comey!),” Trump tweeted.

“It’s a scandal,” he added, apparently citing either Dobbs or controversial attorney Alan Dershowitz.

Dershowitz, like Trump, is allegedly caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein child sex trafficking scandal.

Former FBI Director James Comey suggested agents focus on the truth and justice.

“Despite two years of Trump’s lies aimed at degrading the FBI, it remains a revered institution made up of good people focused on finding truth and doing justice,” Comey tweeted. “Stay true to your mission.”

“America needs you,” Comey added.

