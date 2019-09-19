Assault rifles may soon be dirt cheap after Colt cites flooded market and ends AR-15 production
Colt Firearms announced on Thursday that it is ending the manufacture of the AR-15 due to “significant excess” of assault-style rifles in the firearms market.
In a statement posted to the Colt website on Thursday, Colt argued that the market for AR-15, which it refers to as a “modern sporting rifle,” is saturated in the U.S.
“The market for modern sporting rifles has experienced significant excess manufacturing capacity,” the statement said. “Given this level of manufacturing capacity, we believe there is adequate supply for modern sporting rifles for the foreseeable future.”
“We want to assure you that Colt is committed to the Second Amendment, highly values its customers and continues to manufacture the world’s finest quality firearms for the consumer market,” the company added.
Paul Spitale, a senior vice president at Colt, pointed to lower margins and reduced sales.
“What’s true today is that the [modern sporting rifle] market is much more price-driven,” Spitale told the NRA’s Shooting Illustrated magazine. “We’ve seen a pretty sharp decline in rifle sales, given our price points, resulting in significant inventory build-up held by our distributors.”
The AR-15, which was first manufactured by Colt, is now sold by many firearms companies.
It could be a sign that the price of assault-style weapons in the U.S. is about to drop. AR-15s and similar weapons have been recognized as the gun of choice in many mass shootings.
Citing corruption, US slashes Afghan aid days before election
The United States on Thursday accused Afghanistan's government of failing to fight corruption and cut more than $160 million in direct funding, little over a week before the country's elections.
While Washington has long complained of graft by its ally, the harsh measure comes after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani clashed with President Donald Trump over the US leader's deal with the Taliban.
"We stand against those who exploit their positions of power and influence to deprive the Afghan people of the benefits of foreign assistance and a more prosperous future," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.
WaPo reporter patiently explains to Meghan McCain why whistleblower claims against Trump are worse than any Obama scandal
"The View" hosted a Washington Post reporter who revealed bombshell claims about President Donald Trump's phone conversations with a foreign leader, and he explained to co-host Meghan McCain exactly why those allegations were so explosive.
Two former U.S. officials told the Post that an intelligence official was so alarmed by promises Trump made on the call that they filed a whistleblower complaint that acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire refuses to turn over to the House Intelligence Committee.
Amazon pledges to meet Paris climate goals 10 years early
Amazon chief Jeff Bezos pledged Thursday the retail giant will meet its emissions targets taken under the Paris climate accord 10 years ahead of schedule.
"We want to use our scope and our scale to lead the way," Bezos -- the world's richest man -- told a news conference in the US capital.
Bezos said Amazon would be the first signatory to the Paris climate accord to commit to meet its targets under the deal a decade early, with other companies to follow suit.
As part of the ramped-up pledge, Bezos said Amazon had agreed to purchase 100,000 electric delivery vans from vehicle maker Rivian, to help cut its carbon fooptprint.