Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang will ditch HRC/CNN Democratic presidential candidates LGBTQ town hall

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang will be the only top-ten Democratic presidential candidates to not appear in the Human Rights Campaign’s LGBTQ town hall, hosted by CNN. The event will be held on the 31st National Coming Out Day anniversary on October 11 in Los Angeles.

CNN reports Sanders and Yang both cited “scheduling conflicts” as their reasons for not agreeing to participate.

The current list of nine candidates who will appear include (in chronological order) Tom Steyer, Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former HUD Secretary Julián Castro.

Additional candidates may be added to the town hall if they meet DNC qualifications.