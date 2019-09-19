Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang will ditch HRC/CNN Democratic presidential candidates LGBTQ town hall
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang will be the only top-ten Democratic presidential candidates to not appear in the Human Rights Campaign’s LGBTQ town hall, hosted by CNN. The event will be held on the 31st National Coming Out Day anniversary on October 11 in Los Angeles.
CNN reports Sanders and Yang both cited “scheduling conflicts” as their reasons for not agreeing to participate.
The current list of nine candidates who will appear include (in chronological order) Tom Steyer, Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former HUD Secretary Julián Castro.
Additional candidates may be added to the town hall if they meet DNC qualifications.
2020 Election
Beto O’Rourke’s plan to legalize marijuana includes clemency for possession sentences and grants for those who already served time
For his latest policy proposal, the Democratic presidential candidate returns to a cause he has championed since his days on the El Paso City Council.
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke on Thursday morning released a marijuana legalization plan that calls for clemency for everyone currently serving sentences for possession.
The former El Paso congressman also would push for a federal tax on the pot industry and put the revenue toward a "Drug War Justice Grant" for those formerly incarcerated for nonviolent marijuana offenses.
2020 Election
Beto O’Rourke’s call for mandatory buyback of assault weapons roils Texas politics
The Democratic presidential candidate's proposal has upended the gun debate nationwide, but perhaps nowhere more dramatically than in Texas. It's here that both parties are facing internal divisions as they work to respond to recent shootings in El Paso and Odessa.
Beto O'Rourke may not be running for statewide office anymore, but it's been difficult to tell in recent days.
The Democratic presidential candidate's aggressive push for mandatory buybacks for assault weapons has upended the gun debate nationwide, but perhaps nowhere more dramatically than in Texas, where both parties are grappling with internal divisions of varying degrees as they react to recent mass shootings in El Paso and Odessa. For Republicans, O'Rourke has proven a unifying foil as they fracture over whether to expand background checks. For Democrats, his proposal represents something of a new litmus test that is already reverberating down ballot.
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders and Andrew Yang will ditch HRC/CNN Democratic presidential candidates LGBTQ town hall
Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang will be the only top-ten Democratic presidential candidates to not appear in the Human Rights Campaign's LGBTQ town hall, hosted by CNN. The event will be held on the 31st National Coming Out Day anniversary on October 11 in Los Angeles.