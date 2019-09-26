Bernie Sanders rips ‘casual cruelty that motivates Trump and his billionaire friends’ as White House moves to strip free school lunches from 500,000 kids
“Trump is depriving 500,000 kids of their school lunches for no damn reason—even after 139 members of Congress warned him not to.”
Sen. Bernie Sanders, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, said Wednesday night that he “cannot begin to understand the casual cruelty that motivates Trump and his billionaire friends to harm vulnerable children like this” as the White House moved closer to implementing a rule that would end free school lunches for 500,000 school kids.
The Washington Post reported this week that President Donald Trump’s proposal to strip food stamps from three million Americans could cause a half-million children to lose free school meals “since food stamp eligibility is one way students can qualify for the lunches.”
“Trump is depriving 500,000 kids of their school lunches for no damn reason—even after 139 members of Congress warned him not to,” Sanders tweeted, referring to a letter he sent along with House and Senate lawmakers last month condemning the food stamps rule as “unconscionable.”
Trump is depriving 500,000 kids of their school lunches for no damn reason—even after 139 members of Congress warned him not to.
I cannot begin to understand the casual cruelty that motivates Trump and his billionaire friends to harm vulnerable children like this. https://t.co/XhTZrgNS37
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 25, 2019
The public comment period for Trump’s potentially devastating changes to the SNAP program ended on Monday, moving the rule closer to taking effect.
Congress last year approved a farm bill that excluded SNAP changes sought by the Trump administration and Republican lawmakers, so the president and Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue have worked to unilaterally slash eligibility for the program, which is widely recognized by policy experts as an effective way to reduce hunger.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), the top Democrat on the Senate Agriculture Committee, said in a statement when the rule was unveiled in July that it would “take food away from families, prevent children from getting school meals, and make it harder for states to administer food assistance.”
Sanders, as part of his education platform, has called for the elimination of “school lunch debt”—which he says “should not exist in the wealthiest country in the history of the world”—and free, universal, year-round school meals.
“In America today, one in every six kids goes hungry,” Sanders states on his website. “Instead of addressing this crisis, students with lunch debt are sometimes denied meals, have debt collectors sent after their families, and are even denied their diplomas. Unacceptable. It is not a radical idea that no child in this country should go hungry. We must ensure that all students have access to healthy school meals.”
2020 Election
‘Smoking Gun’: Experts say White House memo reveals ‘blatantly impeachable conduct’ by Trump
"The president sought to use the powers of the United States government to investigate a political opponent. We have no choice but to impeach."
The White House memo of a conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, released Wednesday, is bad news for the president, according to experts and observers.
"Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in the modern history of this country."—Sen. Bernie Sanders
2020 Election
Hunter Biden and Ukraine: The back story
Then-Vice President Joe Biden was at the fore of American efforts to support Ukraine’s fragile government as it sought to fend off Russian aggression and fight corruption. So it raised eyebrows when Biden’s son Hunter joined a Ukrainian gas company.
The Obama White House said at the time that there was no conflict because the younger Biden was a private citizen. And there’s been no evidence of wrongdoing by either Biden.
2020 Election
Facebook exempts political speech from fact-checking
Facebook will not fact-check the statements politicians post to the site, the social network announced Tuesday ahead of the US 2020 elections, even as it works to discredit false information meant to manipulate public opinion.
While the social network relies on third-party fact-checkers, including news organizations such as AFP, to help it discredit viral misinformation, it will stop short of wading into the veracity of political claims.
"We don't believe... that it's an appropriate role for us to referee political debates and prevent a politician's speech from reaching its audience and being subject to public debate and scrutiny," said Nick Clegg, Facebook vice president of global affairs and communications.