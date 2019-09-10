Black Las Vegas man killed by cops after being stopped for riding his bike without a safety light

On Tuesday, NewsOne reported that Byron Lee Williams — a 50-year-old unarmed black man in Las Vegas — was killed by police on September 5 after they stopped him for not having a safety light on his bicycle at 6 in the morning.

Officers reportedly pinned him to the ground. When Williams told them he couldn’t breathe, one officer replied, “Yeah, because you’re tired of (expletive) running.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams passed out as police tried to move him into the squad car. He was taken to the hospital and died an hour later.

This incident marks the latest in a series of deaths of unarmed black men in police custody after stops for minor offenses, which have gained national attention and generated protests in recent years.