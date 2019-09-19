Quantcast
Connect with us

Black principal instantly questioned by white cop after accidentally walking past crime scene

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, the Baltimore County Police released disturbing body camera footage of a white police officer antagonizing a black high school principal in front of his 15-year-old son, and demanding to know whether he was responsible for a crime scene he had just witnessed — because he happened to be walking past.

“You guys weren’t involved in that at all were you?” the officer asked Vance Benton and his son in the footage, which was shared by the Daily Mail.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why would you ask me that?” Benton shot back incredulously.

“Because you’re standing here,” replied the officer.

“I can stand here,” said Benton. “I’m a citizen. I pay taxes here. I just told you I’m educating my son on how to deal with police.”

“Well let me educate you, sir,” said the officer. “When we do a thorough investigation, we stop and talk to witnesses. Are you a witness?”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ask me that first,” said Benton. “Why would you ask me if I’m involved? Ask me if I’m a witness. If I’m a witness, I’m not involved.”

“Sir, people get away with crime because of people like you,” said the officer angrily.

“My man. People like me?” Benton said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Do not buck up to me,” yelled the officer, before turning to Benton’s son and saying “Hopefully you find a good role model, okay? I wouldn’t listen to this dude.”

Benton and his son left after further argument, at which point the officer followed them.

Benton filed a complaint with the police department, which has apologized for the incident and stated they have taken administrative action against the officer involved. He told county officials that he has never been subject to such “degradation, disrespect, and humiliation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump has shrunk the White House entirely around himself: ‘It is a government of one’

Published

46 mins ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

President Donald Trump has cleared out all the constraints in his White House, which he's running much like the Trump Organization.

The president has chased away four national security advisers, three chiefs of staff, three directors of oval office operations and five communications directors -- an unprecedented amount of turnover for a modern president — and finds himself surrounded by compliant staffers and aides, reported Politico.

“It is a government of one in the same way in which the Trump Organization was a company of one,” said one former senior administration official.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Whistleblower forced to come forward because intel officials consider Trump a ‘security risk’: CNN’s Avlon

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

Addressing a bombshell report from the Washington Post that President Donald Trump made a "promise" to an unidentified world leader that "prompted an official in the U.S. intelligence community to file a formal whistleblower complaint with the inspector general for the intelligence community," CNN's John Avlon said it was a sign intel officials regard the president as a "security risk."

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Avlon noted that the whistleblower is a Trump appointee which makes formal complaint all that much more alarming.

"A Trump appointee thinks this is of such concern that Congress needs to know," Berman began. "The question is: what was the promise, to whom, and what does it say about the president's notion of intelligence?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How the tyrant in the White House just took our government to a new depth of depravity

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 19, 2019

By

To me, it feels ice-tinglingly creepy that the U.S. Attorney Jessie Liu in Washington wants to bring criminal charges against former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe.

The charge, basically that McCabe lied about a leak to a reporter, seems to come nowhere near close to supporting a criminal charge after 18 months of investigation, an expired grand jury and public humiliation for McCabe in firing him two days short of his professional resignation, killing off his pension. It seems that even a grand jury has decided not to react to the prosecution’s call for indictment.

But that’s not what’s wrong here. It is the White House squeezing the Justice Department to do its political bidding.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image