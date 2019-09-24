‘Both chambers seem to have woken up today’ — and are fighting back: Ex-DOJ official
On Tuesday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” former Justice Department lawyer and CNN national security analyst Carrie Cordero suggested that the tide is shifting, not just in the House, but in the Republican-controlled Senate, for an impeachment investigation of President Donald Trump.
“You know, I think there is such a groundswell today and both chambers of Congress really seem to have woken up today, and it was in large part due to the actions that the president himself has done,” said Cordero.
“I think Congress finally got sick of this president just blowing them off by not providing that whistleblower complaint, which the DNI didn’t provide because the White House would not allow him to provide it,” Cordero continued, “and so Congress has a responsibility and by law they’re supposed to receive the complaint, and that, coupled with the fact that what the actual allegation is and then what the president himself, we can roll the tape, what the president himself has said he did in the conversation where he is asking or directing or having a conversation with a foreign leader about investigating a political opponent.”
“I just think both houses of Congress realize they cannot have a president using the instruments of national security and defend the United States in a way that is is for his political and personal advantage,” added Cordero. “Both the speaker’s actions today by her announcement and the vote in the Senate on the resolution [are] … a big step forward.”
