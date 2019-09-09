Quantcast
BUSTED: Video proves Trump failed to fill auditorium — even though he said ‘thousands and thousands’ couldn’t get in

24 mins ago

At President Donald Trump’s rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, to support GOP congressional candidate Dan Bishop a day ahead of the special election for the 9th District, the president boasted that people came to see him in enormous numbers.

“Just look outside, thousands and thousands of people who couldn’t in,” said Trump. “When people wait two or three days to get in, especially these first few rows, I just want to say thank you.”

It is unclear the exact number of people who turned up to Trump’s rally. As liberal opinion website Source Politics noted, however, Trump’s boast of “thousands and thousands” is somewhat at odds with video footage of his rally captured by C-SPAN, which reveals that the rally attendees had not even entirely filled the auditorium:

The special election between Bishop and Democratic candidate Dan McCready is forecast to be extremely close, with polls showing a near-virtual tie in a district that Trump carried by 12 points in 2016.


