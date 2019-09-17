Quantcast
Connect with us

China and Iran are gearing up to launch 2020 election misinformation campaigns: report

Published

1 min ago

on

It looks like Russia won’t be the only hostile foreign power that will try to use social media to influence the 2020 presidential election.

A new report from Axios claims that there’s growing evidence that both Iran and China are gearing up to launch mass misinformation social media campaigns ahead of the 2020 race.

Among other things, both Facebook and Twitter have uncovered phony social media accounts that are being used to both undermine protests in Hong Kong and interfere in elections in Taiwan. However, former CIA analyst Chris Johnson tells Axios that he doesn’t believe China will so blatantly interfere in the election on behalf of a candidate as Russia did with President Donald Trump in 2016, as it doesn’t want to risk the backlash that Russia has faced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnson also said that China may not be keen to get Trump out of the White House because they believe he has made the American government “dysfunctional.”

When it comes to Iran, meanwhile, Facebook has discovered several fake accounts run by Iranians pretending to be American or European citizens.

“Iranians pretended to be located in the U.S. and Europe, and used fake accounts that impersonated legitimate news organizations in the Middle East,” Axios reports. “The pages discussed politics in various regions, including the U.S.”

Iran, unlike China, is more likely to interfere in a way that will directly harm Trump, although there is no evidence yet that they have the capabilities to launch a Russia-style misinformation campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will endorse primary challenger to conservative Illinois Democrat: report

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 17, 2019

By

On Tuesday, The New York Times reported that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will issue her first endorsement of the 2020 cycle to a primary challenger against a sitting member of Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has rapidly achieved icon status in the progressive movement since winning a long-shot primary challenge of her own against the fourth-ranking House Democrat in 2018, will back Marie Newman against Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-IL).

Lipinski, a member of the bipartisan "Problem Solvers Caucus" who first took over his suburban Chicago congressional seat from his father in 2004, has long been a thorn in the side of progressive activists. He is one of the only Democrats to have voted against the Affordable Care Act, and has been a consistent opponent of abortion rights.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Time for the 2020 candidates to go after Trump on his supposed strength: the failing economy

Published

6 mins ago

on

September 17, 2019

By

Among many outcomes and observations following last week’s ABC News/Univision presidential debate, there were only two candidates who were willing to attack Donald Trump and the trolls who surround him: Sen. Kamala Harris and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke. That’s not to say the others didn’t mention President Trump at all. It's just that Harris and O’Rourke stood out in terms of their unflinching and aggressive attacks against Trump (Harris) and the Republican Party’s destructive fealty to the gun lobby (O’Rourke).

There’s a noticeable pee-shyness among the Democrats, too often quivering like Shaggy and Scooby over being seen as too anti-Trump or too anti-gun in the face of the elusive white-male diner crowd, despite the reality that Trump’s approvals are stuck in the 40 percent range, give or take. Likewise, support for a new assault weapons ban and an expansion of federal background checks is practically universal. A recent Fox News poll showed 67 percent support for an assault weapons ban and 90 percent support for expanded background checks. Oddly, those numbers indicate that Harris and O’Rourke weren’t really going out on any limbs here, except when contrasted with the baffling timidity of the other Democrats.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

George Conway ridicules Trump selling US military to Saudis to fight their war with ‘sharpied’ Constitution

Published

34 mins ago

on

September 17, 2019

By

George Conway, the husband to one of Donald Trump's most trusted advisers, took a jab at his wife's boss on Twitter by providing the president with a "sharpied" copy on the U.S. Constitution giving the Saudi's access to the U.S. military to fight their wars.

Reacting to Trump's comments that the Saudi's "pay cash" --when asked about a possible U.S. military intervention after an attack on a Saudi oil facility -- conservative attorney Conway tweeted out the altered document, adding, "The Saudi Royal family shall have the power..." before the war powers portion of the document.

You can see the tweet below:

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image