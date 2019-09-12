Coalition of major media outlets moves to unseal redactions on Trump-related Deutsche Bank document
From Barack Obama to Ronald Reagan to Bill Clinton to George W. Bush, every U.S. president elected after the 1970s has publicly released their tax returns — every one except Donald Trump, who has said he will do so after an IRS audit is completed. Journalists, seeking information about Trump’s tax returns, have been pursuing Trump’s Deutsche Bank records — and on Wednesday, a coalition of major media organizations filed a motion in federal court to unseal redacted names on documents having to do with his taxes.
The motion was submitted by attorneys representing a who’s-who of mainstream media outlets, including the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Associated Press (AP), CNN and Politico. And in their motion, they argued that the American public has a right to know what is in those documents.
The motion asserted, “Deutsche Bank recently informed the court that it has tax returns relating to some of the Trump-related entities or individuals, but redacted the names of these entities and/or individuals from its submission to the court. Through this motion, (the coalition) seek to enforce the public’s First Amendment and common law rights of access to judicial proceedings and the records therein — specifically, to unseal the redacted names so as to be able to inform the public which persons’ or entities’ tax returns are at issue in this litigation.”
Attorneys for Deutsche Bank have defended the redactions as being legally necessary in order to protect the privacy of clients. But the coalition of media organizations disagrees.
In their motion, they explained, “There is no genuine privacy concern implicated by Deutsche Bank confirming what is already widely understood: that it has copies of certain of the president’s or his affiliates’ financial records. But it would set a disturbing precedent to allow redactions of such rudimentary facts to go unchallenged, particularly in a case involving a sitting president.”
FBI opens investigation into venture capital firm co-founded by Peter Thiel
According to a report from Recode published this Thursday, the FBI is investigating a venture capital firm cofounded by millionaire investor Peter Thiel for "financial misconduct."
The investigation into Mithril Capital isn't the first time questions have been raised about the firm. Earlier this year, Recode reported that Mithril Capital is enveloped in a "slow burning mess" regarding its investments. Speaking to Recode, a spokesperson for the firm slammed the FBI's investigation as a "foiled plot by a self-serving ex-employee."
2020 Election
‘Decades of progress are at stake’ as Trump reaches 150 lifetime judicial appointments and right-wing court takeover accelerates
"Every network should be covering this. Trump's dangerous takeover of our courts will last a generation."
The Republican-controlled Senate quietly confirmed four more of President Donald Trump's lifetime federal judicial nominees on Wednesday, bringing the total number of conservative judges successfully appointed by the administration to over 150.
Breaking Banner
Black man singled out by Trump as ‘my African-American’ bails on GOP over president’s racism
A black Republican who attended a Trump rally in 2016 and was infamously praised by then-candidate Donald Trump as "my African American" has left the GOP.
In an interview with PBS News, conservative Gregory Cheadle says that he has now become an independent because of how Trump has infected his former party with his brand of toxic racism.