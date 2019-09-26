Congressional Chairs accuse Trump of committing three new crimes — so far today

Three top Democrats on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of committing additional crimes with his comments about the whistleblower whose report launched the impeachment inquiry.

The allegations were made in a joint statement by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chairs the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings, who chairs the Oversight Committee, and Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), who chairs Foreign Affairs.

“The President’s comments today constitute reprehensible witness intimidation and an attempt to obstruct Congress’ impeachment inquiry,” the three charged.

“Threats of violence from the leader of our country have a chilling effect on the entire whistleblower process,” they noted.