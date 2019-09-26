Quantcast
Congressional Chairs accuse Trump of committing three new crimes — so far today

Published

1 hour ago

on

Three top Democrats on Thursday accused President Donald Trump of committing additional crimes with his comments about the whistleblower whose report launched the impeachment inquiry.

The allegations were made in a joint statement by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chairs the Intelligence Committee, Rep. Elijah Cummings, who chairs the Oversight Committee, and Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), who chairs Foreign Affairs.

“The President’s comments today constitute reprehensible witness intimidation and an attempt to obstruct Congress’ impeachment inquiry,” the three charged.

“Threats of violence from the leader of our country have a chilling effect on the entire whistleblower process,” they noted.


‘Life after Trump’: Paul Ryan is now ’embarrassed’ by the president — and is pushing Fox News to dump him

Published

3 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

Remember former House Speaker Paul Ryan? I don’t.

But a new report from Vanity Fair describing the chaos inside Fox News — where Ryan serves as a board member — reminded readers that he’s still something of a player in conservative politics. And according to the report, written by journalist Gabriel Sherman, Ryan is now, after having given up all his constitutional power, finally interested in standing up to the president.

The report describes the behind-the-scenes crisis emerging at Fox, which has been thrown into turmoil as the Democrats’ rapid impeachment push knocks the network off-kilter. Most dramatically, that disruption has played out in an on-air feud between hosts Shep Smith and Tucker Carlson. Sherman found that Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace felt compelled to intervene and tell Smith to back off, though a spokesperson for the network denied this claim.

Boris Johnson loses in parliament — again

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suffered yet another setback on Thursday after MPs rejected a request to briefly suspend business for his party's conference, highlighting the hostility he faces in parliament just weeks before Brexit.

In his seventh successive defeat in parliament, MPs voted to reject his call for three days off next week to hold his Conservative party's annual conference.

Parliament usually holds a recess during all the main party's conferences, but tensions are currently at boiling point among MPs over Britain's scheduled exit form the European Union next month.

White House trying to ‘push back’ against allegations of lawbreaking and coverup

Published

38 mins ago

on

September 26, 2019

By

The White House scrambled to "lock down" records of President Donald Trump's phone call pressing for Ukraine's interference in next year's US election, an incendiary whistleblower complaint released Thursday alleged, in the latest episode of an intensifying impeachment drama.

The complaint caps a stunning week of revelations that have put Trump's presidency in jeopardy, with his administration, the Justice Department and State Department all engulfed in the mushrooming scandal.

It alleges that White House officials said they had likely "witnessed the president abuse his office for personal gain" in the July call with Ukraine leader Volodymyr Zelensky.

