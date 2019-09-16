Cops slammed black man and arrested him over tinted windows on his ‘fancy car’: lawsuit
After Tennessee police pulled over Timothy Hamilton for having tinted windows that were too dark, he ended up in a jail cell. Now, Hamilton, who is black, is suing the Franklin Police Department for using what he claims was excessive force.
According to the Atlanta Black Star, the incident took place on September 2018 and Hamilton filed his suit in August. The incident began when Hamilton was sitting in his parked car in the parking lot of the church where he’s a member when officers cited him for the tinted windows. Officers allege that before Hamilton parked his car, he was parked illegally in the street while visiting a family member, and made an illegal U-turn when he left.
Hamilton’s suit alleged that police grabbed him “by his arms and jerked him back and forth” before slamming him on the hood of his vehicle. He was then arrested.
Police then brought in a K9 unit to search the car for drugs, but found nothing. They did however seized three cellphones, $1,300 in cash and two sealed packages addressed to Hamilton, which turned out to contain speakers, the Tennessean reports. Hamilton was ultimately charged with “improper passing; resisting stop, halt and frisk; and stopping, standing or parking outside a business or residential district.” Those charges were later dropped and expunged from his record.
Speaking to WZTV, Hamilton’s attorney said that the way his client was treated by police was completely unnecessary.
“All they had to do was tell him he violated traffic law and give him a ticket and go on, but that wasn’t their purpose, their purpose was to pick on a young man in a fancy car,” Richard Brooks said. “They said he can’t have this fancy car and be Black in Franklin unless he’s a drug dealer.”
Watch WZTV’s report on the story below:
Manhattan D.A. subpoenas eight years of Trump’s tax returns
The Manhattan district attorney’s office has issued subpoenas requesting eight years' worth of President Donald Trump's personal and business tax returns, the New York Times reports.
According to the Times, the D.A.'s office subpoenaed the tax returns late last month after it opened a criminal investigation into the hush-money agreements Trump made with adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.
The Times notes that the eight-year scope of the subpoena is "broad," which may indicate that the office has "expanded its investigation beyond actions taken during the 2016 campaign." However, at this time there is no concrete evidence that the Manhattan D.A. is looking at past improprieties.
Commentary
We now know Senate Republicans sandbagged the FBI’s investigation of Kavanaugh
Two days before Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court, I wrote that the Republicans were poisoning its legitimacy and the Democrats must redeem it. I said doing so required questioning the high court’s integrity, foremost the integrity of the “due process” that was installing Brett Kavanaugh. On October 4, 2018, I wrote:
There is in fact a growing nonpartisan consensus that [Kavanaugh is] not only unfit. He’s a liability for a court whose legitimacy has been increasingly in doubt. … This means the Democrats are on solid ground for any attempt to reform the court to restore its credibility. The question isn’t whether they should. The question is how.
Union official can only laugh when MSNBC host asks if he’d like Trump to mediate negotiations with GM
Chuck Browning, an official with the United Auto Workers, could not help holding back laughter when MSNBC's Hallie Jackson on Monday asked if he'd like to see President Donald Trump serve as a mediator in his union's negotiations with General Motors.
During an interview about the reasons for the strike at GM, Jackson noted to Browning that Trump had sent out a tweet this week urging GM and the UAW to "get together and make a deal."
"Do you think President Trump would be a good mediator in these talks?" she asked. "Is that something you'd like to see?"
"We have our hands full with General Motors right now and that's who we're going to concentrate on," he replied as a smile broke out on his face and he started to laugh.