Dan Rather calls for judging ‘all who abetted Trump’ as the ‘rot of complicity’

Published

1 min ago

on

Veteran journalist Dan Rather believes there should be accountability for supporters of President Donald Trump.

“In judging this era, Trump mustn’t be the only subject of the sentence,” Rather urged on Saturday.

“All who abetted, normalized, and rationalized his actions share responsibility,” he continued.

“The recent NOAA statement and the story of military flights to Scotland to benefit his property demonstrate the rot of complicity,” Rather concluded.


George Conway went off on Tim Ryan for raising the issue of Joe Biden’s mental state

Published

16 mins ago

on

September 7, 2019

By

Prominent Republican attorney George Conway had harsh words for Rep. Tim Ryan (R-OH) on Saturday evening.

“I just think Biden is declining,” Ryan told Bloomberg News. “I don’t think he has the energy. You see it almost daily. And I love the guy.”

Conway, the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, slammed Ryan for focusing on Biden.

"We have an incoherent president who’s off his rocker, and this is what we’re talking about? Seriously?" Conway asked on Twitter.

Rep Katie Porter tells shocking stories of how Congress is ‘set up for — and run by — the wealthy’

Published

52 mins ago

on

September 7, 2019

By

The first single mother with young children to serve in Congress explained little-known details of how Congress is designed for its members to be rich during an appearance on CNN on Saturday.

Van Jones interviewed Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), who became the first Democrat to represent her Orange County district in Congress and is viewed as a rising star after video clips of her incisive questioning in hearings have repeatedly gone viral online.

The host noted Porter has spoken about her colleagues being "shocked" to hear about the cost of childcare.

"What is that like being — almost like an economic minority in the House?" Jones asked.

‘This is a five-alarm fire’: CNN anchor goes of on the ‘Trumpster Fire’ in the White House

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 7, 2019

By

CNN on Sunday warned about President Donald Trump's "deranged campaign" to continue lying to the American people about his management of Hurricane Dorian.

"Hurricane Dorian has neared the end of its destructive path, but the Trump administration is still trying to prove that the president’s false warning from a week ago was actually not factually inaccurate," anchor S.E. Cupp noted.

The host explained how Trump repeated the incorrect claim on Saturday -- his seventh day in a row spreading the lie.

