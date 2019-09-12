Quantcast
Daughters of mayor and city councilwoman fined for fight on Jersey Shore

Published

56 mins ago

on

On Thursday, CBS 3 News reported that the daughters of two local politicians have been fined for a brawl that took place on the Jersey Shore in August.

The altercation between Nora Kenney, the daughter of Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, and Tara Tolomeo, the daughter of North Wildwood councilwoman Kellyann Tolomeo, took place on a North Wildwood street corner. Both women faced charges of creating a disturbance. The fines included $200 each for the offense, and $33 each for court costs.

Kenney was not represented by an attorney, and was accompanied in court by her mother Maureen, and Philadelphia media consultant and family friend Marty O’Rourke.

Mayor Kenney has not commented on the incident, according to CBS 3 News.


