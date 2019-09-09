Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Deliberate treachery’: Internet outraged at Trump’s mishandling of intel that led to US spy’s extraction from Russia

Published

1 min ago

on

A CNN report that Donald Trump’s mishandling of secret intelligence put a spy in Russia in danger has outraged Twitter commenters, with one person calling the president’s actions” deliberate treachery.”

According to the report, “A person directly involved in the discussions said that the removal of the Russian was driven, in part, by concerns that President Donald Trump and his administration repeatedly mishandled classified intelligence and could contribute to exposing the covert source as a spy.”

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN added, “The decision to carry out the extraction occurred soon after a May 2017 meeting in the Oval Office in which Trump discussed highly classified intelligence with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. The intelligence, concerning ISIS in Syria, had been provided by Israel.”

Condemnation of the president was swift and blunt, see below:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

US scrambled to get a top spy out of Russia after Trump revealed highly classified info

Published

41 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

On Monday, CNN reported that the United States extracted a top spy from Russia in 2017.

This secret mission was undertaken, in part, due to concerns about President Donald Trump and the risk that his actions as president might be compromising vitally important national security secrets, due to his improper and unusual friendliness with Russian officials.

In one famous example, Trump revealed code-word intelligence information about Israeli Mossad operations to Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak in the Oval Office.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Liberty University insiders blow the lid off Jerry Falwell Jr’s shady dealings: ‘Somebody’s gotta tell the freakin’ truth’

Published

58 mins ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

More than two dozen current and former Liberty University officials revealed their growing disenchantment with president Jerry Falwell Jr. -- whose leadership they described as a "dictatorship."

The school uses nondisclosure agreements to silence university employees and board members, but many of them agreed to speak anonymously to reporter Brandon Ambrosino, a Liberty graduate, for an article published by Politico.

“I feel like I’m betraying them in some way," said one longtime current employee with ties to the Falwells. "But someone’s gotta tell the freakin’ truth.”

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Despicable’ Trump’s attack on John Legend and Chrissy Teigen is ‘early stage fascism’: ex-White House official

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 9, 2019

By

During an extensive interview on CNN's "New Day," former Trump White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci hammered Donald Trump for his ugly attack on singer John Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, and said it was yet another indication of the president's "dementia."

Speaking with host Alisyn Camerota, the former friend and adviser was asked about the president's late Sunday night tweets where he called author and model Teigen "filthy-mouthed."

"Despicable stuff," he immediately shot back

"Why is that despicable?" Camerota asked.

"Because he's a private citizen, he's a fellow citizen in the United States and his wife is a private citizen," Scaramucci explained.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image