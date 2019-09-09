‘Deliberate treachery’: Internet outraged at Trump’s mishandling of intel that led to US spy’s extraction from Russia

A CNN report that Donald Trump’s mishandling of secret intelligence put a spy in Russia in danger has outraged Twitter commenters, with one person calling the president’s actions” deliberate treachery.”

According to the report, “A person directly involved in the discussions said that the removal of the Russian was driven, in part, by concerns that President Donald Trump and his administration repeatedly mishandled classified intelligence and could contribute to exposing the covert source as a spy.”

CNN added, “The decision to carry out the extraction occurred soon after a May 2017 meeting in the Oval Office in which Trump discussed highly classified intelligence with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and then-Russian Ambassador to the US Sergey Kislyak. The intelligence, concerning ISIS in Syria, had been provided by Israel.”

Condemnation of the president was swift and blunt, see below:

