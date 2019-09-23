Quantcast
'Delusional' Trump hit with a furious backlash after he gets caught 'confessing' to 'impeachable crimes' in Ukraine scandal

1 min ago

True to form President Donald Trump effectively doubled down on his earlier admission he talked to the president of Ukraine about former Vice President Joe Biden and “corruption.” And this time he added a new element: admitting he used hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid as leverage.

Speaking to reporters as he headed into the United Nations Monday the president of the United States had no trouble trashing his top political opponent while copping to seeking dirt on Biden and his son, Hunter.

“We’re supporting a country,” Trump said of Ukraine, from which he had withheld $250 million in military aid to fight Russia.

“We want to make sure that country is honest,” Trump claimed. “it’s very important to talk about corruption. if you don’t talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt?”

NCRM could find no reports of Trump discussing withholding aid from foreign nations over issues of corruption. But he has said he would accept aid or support from foreign governments for his campaign.

Responses to Trump’s remarks at the UN have been filled with outrage. A sampling:

Meghan McCain accidentally reveals why she tunes out Trump's wall-to-wall scandals

Published

11 mins ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

Meghan McCain unintentionally revealed why conservatives give President Donald Trump's corruption a pass.

The "View" co-host admitted she wasn't sure how bad it was that Trump allegedly pressured the Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on Joe Biden, a family friend of hers, in exchange for U.S. military and financial aid -- and she blamed the reporting on a constant stream of presidential abuses.

"I'm very skeptical of anything anymore because I feel like -- no disrespect to journalists, but every day the end of the world is coming -- so how bad is this really?" McCain said.

ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl assured McCain that this story was, in fact, a big deal.

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

'How dare you?' Greta Thunberg berates world leaders at UN

Published

28 mins ago

on

September 23, 2019

By

A visibly angry Greta Thunberg berated world leaders as she addressed a UN climate summit on Monday, accusing them of betraying her generation by failing to tackle greenhouse gas emissions and asking "How dare you?"

The Swedish teen, who has become the global face of the growing youth movement against climate inaction, began by telling her audience: "My message is that we'll be watching you," eliciting laughter.

But it was soon clear that the tone of the message would be very serious.

Continue Reading
 
 
