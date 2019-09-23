‘Delusional’ Trump hit with a furious backlash after he gets caught ‘confessing’ to ‘impeachable crimes’ in Ukraine scandal
True to form President Donald Trump effectively doubled down on his earlier admission he talked to the president of Ukraine about former Vice President Joe Biden and “corruption.” And this time he added a new element: admitting he used hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid as leverage.
Speaking to reporters as he headed into the United Nations Monday the president of the United States had no trouble trashing his top political opponent while copping to seeking dirt on Biden and his son, Hunter.
“We’re supporting a country,” Trump said of Ukraine, from which he had withheld $250 million in military aid to fight Russia.
“We want to make sure that country is honest,” Trump claimed. “it’s very important to talk about corruption. if you don’t talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt?”
Trump again basically cops to asking Ukraine about Biden: "We're supporting a country. We want to make sure that country is honest…it's very important to talk about corruption. if you don't talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt?" pic.twitter.com/u2zlloPl1X
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 23, 2019
NCRM could find no reports of Trump discussing withholding aid from foreign nations over issues of corruption. But he has said he would accept aid or support from foreign governments for his campaign.
Responses to Trump’s remarks at the UN have been filled with outrage. A sampling:
Confessin’ to impeachable crimes on social media. Is this part of Trump’s insanity defense? https://t.co/6LaEhVIdAA
— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) September 23, 2019
And cops to withholding the money. https://t.co/IQcOpFQuml
— digby (@digby56) September 23, 2019
He just admitted the quid pro quo!!! https://t.co/1zBbkcWp6S
— Ken Gude (@KenGude) September 23, 2019
Kind of hard to make the case that "WE NEED TO WAIT AND INVESTIGATE" while the suspect continually confesses on national television to the crime. https://t.co/tC7OUwYrlf
— Matt Rogers 🎙 (@Politidope) September 23, 2019
This is the suspect admitting to the elements of the crime https://t.co/HT2suDkm5i
— Dylan Williams (@dylanotes) September 23, 2019
For all you @SenateGOP and @HouseGOP cowards claiming the reports about Trump extorting Ukraine into digging up dirt on his political opponent are fake news, here he is – your mob boss – admitting to it AGAIN.
cc @senatemajldr @GOPLeader https://t.co/CrwMnryZsT
— Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) September 23, 2019
I’m genuinely not sure anymore if Trump is so brazen about his criminality because he knows Congress won’t do anything about it or bc he’s so delusional & entitled and so completely surrounded by sycophants he actually believes the law doesn’t apply to the presidency. https://t.co/UyWQkNwVQ0
— Zack Hunt (@ZaackHunt) September 23, 2019
He just keeps admitting to a criminally corrupt and impeachable offense because he believes no one is going to do a damn thing about it https://t.co/SzAwuUP0H2
— Leigh Drogen (@LDrogen) September 23, 2019
Uh, withholding money unless they manufacture dirt on a political rival is illegal. #TrumpCrook #MediaFail https://t.co/9k6syyQTuD
— CC (@ccmoose01) September 23, 2019
