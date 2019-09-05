Quantcast
Connect with us

Democrats should forget about policy and take down Trump’s ‘personality cult’: GOP strategist

Published

1 min ago

on

Democrats are overthinking what they need to do to defeat President Donald Trump, according to Republican strategist Rick Wilson.

The 2020 election is a referendum on the president, like any other re-election campaign, but Democrats aren’t going to sway voters with policy papers and plans to reshape the government, warned Wilson in a new column for USA Today.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m not judging your policies,” wrote Wilson, an outspoken Trump critic. “I literally don’t care one whit. I’m just telling you that they don’t matter, and never do. Trump’s policy fit on a trucker hat. Obama’s fit on a poster or in a three-word call of ‘Yes We Can.’ Policy is a delusion.”

Democrats must instead focus on defining Trump’s character and corruption, Wilson wrote, and show how the former reality TV star is transforming the U.S. into “a statist personality cult.”

“To win, your candidate needs to be the most effective counterforce to Trump, a remedy for the disease with which he has infected our body politic. That’s it,” Wilson wrote. “Heart, guts and being great on TV beat brains and policy over and over again.”

Wilson cautioned Democrats against focusing on blue states or even campaigning in red states, and instead devote their attention to delivering a centrist message to winnable swing states.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you don’t win the Electoral College, nothing else matters,” he wrote.

“In the heat of a Democratic primary, it’s tempting to think that America is so very, very woke and that all the people in this country crave is a massive government plan to hand out free stuff,” Wilson added. “For Democrats, the primary incentivizes a race to the left edge of the ideological spectrum and — again, I’m not judging their policies — but just telling them what the polling and politics look like outside the Democratic primary bubble.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s top spokeswoman mocks CNN’s inaccurate hurricane map — and it immediately backfires

Published

1 min ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump's press secretary tried to clean up his ongoing debacle over placing Alabama in Hurricane Dorian's path, but things didn't go well for her.

The president warned Sunday that Alabama was in danger from the powerful hurricane, although forecasts by that point showed Dorian headed north from Florida up the eastern seaboard, rather than toward the Gulf Coast.

Trump continues to insist he was correct, and even altered a weather map with a marker in an attempt to prove he was right -- and his White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham tried to help by pointing out CNN had misidentified Alabama as Mississippi in a map graphic.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Texas Trump voters horrified to discover they’re about to be on the wrong side of his campaign promise

Published

17 mins ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

Texas resident Shirley Menard says she "reluctantly" backed President Donald Trump in the 2016 election -- and now she could turn out to be a big loser thanks to the president's top campaign promise.

As the New York Times reports, Menard learned this past June that the federal government plans to build a 30-foot-tall barrier right in her backyard within the next year to fulfill Trump's pledge to construct a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I never thought they’d go through a subdivision," Menard tells the paper. "My blood pressure has not been normal since I got that letter."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

How the Pentagon is trying to control the news — by capitalizing on public panic over ‘fake’ stories

Published

44 mins ago

on

September 5, 2019

By

The news wars have nothing to do with a rivalry for ratings between CNN and MSNBC. According to Rolling Stone columnist Matt Taibbi, President Donald Trump is leading the Pentagon to act on his war against the news.

"Fake news and social media posts are such a threat to U.S. security that the Defense Department is launching a project to repel 'large-scale, automated disinformation attacks,' as the top Republican in Congress blocks efforts to protect the integrity of elections," Bloomberg reported over the weekend. "One of the Pentagon’s most secretive agencies, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), is developing 'custom software that can unearth fakes hidden among more than 500,000 stories, photos, video and audio clips.'"

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image