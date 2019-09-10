Quantcast
‘Ding dong the witch is dead’: Trump allies gloat after president kicks John Bolton to the curb

1 min ago

President Donald Trump’s decision to fire national security adviser John Bolton on Tuesday sparked a joyous reaction among liberals on Twitter, but even some of the president’s allies can’t help but gloat about Bolton’s departure.

In an interview with the Daily Beast, former Trump administration official Andrew Surabian said that the majority of American citizens should take cheer in Bolton’s ouster.

“With the exception of the neocons who were hoping Bolton would lead us into World War III, the rest of the country is breathing easier today with him out of the White House,” he said. “President Trump’s anti-intervention and anti-regime change instincts on foreign policy are a big reason why he was elected in 2016 and he deserves a National Security Adviser who reflects those instincts.”

An aide to a Republican senator, meanwhile, similarly tells the publication that Bolton has “been ‘failing upwards’ for a long time, and finally someone had the gumption to show him the door.” The aide then added, “Ding dong the witch is dead.”

Although the hawkish Bolton regularly disagreed with Trump, CNN reported on Tuesday that the relationship really began to deteriorate recently when Bolton backed out of an opportunity to defend the president on TV news.


