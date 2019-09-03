Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Do something fast’: Odessa widow says Trump cannot make America great again until it is safe from guns

Published

1 hour ago

on

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reported that Bari Arco, the wife of Odessa, Texas shooting victim Rudolfo Arco, is desperately calling on President Donald Trump to support reform of the nation’s gun laws.

“He wants to make America great again, we want him to say that he wants Americans to be safe again,” said Arco. “It’s unfair. The Congress, somebody needs to do something fast before another victim, another family … that’s uncalled for. Please do something.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Arco, whose family emigrated from Cuba, said that she believes America is the “best country,” but is currently “not safe.”

“Look what happened,” said Arco. “He was coming from work, driving his truck, and that’s it. He’s gone.”

Reports suggest that the gunman in Odessa was deemed mentally unfit to own a gun, but obtained an AR-style rifle anyway through a private sale, which does not require a federal background check. Democrats have long called for the closure of this loophole, something that President Donald Trump has shown an unwillingness to consider.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House hits peak hypocrisy — attacks someone for ‘unprofessional’ conduct while claiming to uphold ‘norms’

Published

2 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

The new White House press secretary issued a bizarre statement on Tuesday complaining about others being unprofessional and not adhering to norms.

Stephanie Grisham issued the statement after a federal judge overruled the administration and re-instated the hard press pass for Playboy magazine White House correspondent Brian Karem.

“We disagree with the decision of the district court to issue an injunction that essentially gives free reign to members of the press to engage in unprofessional, disruptive conduct at the White House,” Grisham said, apparently lacking any self-awareness.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Society is crumbling because of political elites’ overconfidence in the free market: New York Times economist

Published

30 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

On Tuesday, Greg Sargent of the Washington Post interviewed Binyamin Appelbaum, an economics writer for The New York Times, who discussed his new book, The Economists' Hour.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ivanka Trump to fly to check on migrants in Columbia — but she’s never visited kids her dad put in cages

Published

35 mins ago

on

September 3, 2019

By

Jennifer Jacobs, the senior White House reporter for Bloomberg News, is reporting the first daughter is heading to Columbia to meet with refugees from Venezuela on the border.

The situation in Venezuela has caused falling oil prices, international sanctions from leaders, and years of corruption from leaders. Currently, 1.4 million Venezuelans have rushed to the border of Columbia, begging for help.

"Ivanka Trump will visit the Colombia-Venezuela border on Wednesday 'to see Colombia’s ongoing efforts to address the migrant crisis,'" Jacobs quoted the Colombian embassy.

https://twitter.com/JenniferJJacobs/status/1169019058559361028

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image