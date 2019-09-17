Quantcast
‘Does Jesus not do reality TV?’: Sean Spicer mocked for saying a vote for him is a vote for Christ

Published

15 mins ago

on

“But if Christ is on your side then wouldn’t you just win? Or does Jesus not do reality television?”

Former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer made his premiere performance on “Dancing With the Stars” Monday night, and was widely mocked for his outfit – and his dancing:

And while those can be dismissed as a pathetic attempt to gain attention – and clients for his public relations businesses – his pandering for votes to “own the libs” and to (supposedly) glorify God cannot.

Monday night former GOP governor Mike Huckabee (coincidentally father to Spicer’s successor) took to Twitter to tell conservatives to vote for “good guy” Sean Spicer.

Spicer responded, saying that a vote for him is a vote for Jesus. Literally.

Rather than blame his dancing skills, or lack thereof, Spicer preemptively blamed the judges, and added some religious pandering: “Let’s send a message to #Hollywood that those of us who stand for #Christ won’t be discounted.”

Many on Twitter were not having it.

Journalist Soledad O’Brien’s tweet spread quickly:

Here’s what others are saying too:


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
