‘Does Jesus not do reality TV?’: Sean Spicer mocked for saying a vote for him is a vote for Christ

Former Trump White House press secretary Sean Spicer made his premiere performance on “Dancing With the Stars” Monday night, and was widely mocked for his outfit – and his dancing:

In last night’s “Dancing With the Stars” premiere, Sean Spicer wore a neon ruffled shirt that was skewered on social media. The judges were also not impressed. https://t.co/jhm1ES1csn pic.twitter.com/CwYMmCSEFF — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) September 17, 2019

And while those can be dismissed as a pathetic attempt to gain attention – and clients for his public relations businesses – his pandering for votes to “own the libs” and to (supposedly) glorify God cannot.

Monday night former GOP governor Mike Huckabee (coincidentally father to Spicer’s successor) took to Twitter to tell conservatives to vote for “good guy” Sean Spicer.

Wanna create an emotional meltdown in Hollyweird? Vote for @seanspicer to win “Dancing with the Stars” tonight and every night he’s on. @seanspicer is a good guy and a brave sport to go on DWTS. Let’s show him some love! https://t.co/UNI7xXVtwh pic.twitter.com/hlb2LeUFar — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) September 16, 2019

Spicer responded, saying that a vote for him is a vote for Jesus. Literally.

Rather than blame his dancing skills, or lack thereof, Spicer preemptively blamed the judges, and added some religious pandering: “Let’s send a message to #Hollywood that those of us who stand for #Christ won’t be discounted.”

Thank you @GovMikeHuckabee Clearly the judges aren’t going to be with me. Let’s send a message to #Hollywood that those of us who stand for #Christ won’t be discounted. May God bless you https://t.co/Qqa9xi3pIM — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 17, 2019

Many on Twitter were not having it.

Journalist Soledad O’Brien’s tweet spread quickly:

“Those who stand for Christ” The ever-pathetic @seanspicer trying to turn his bad dancing into some kind of symbol of Christ’s message. Nope. Nope. No. https://t.co/cke73TO5AT — Soledad O’Brien (@soledadobrien) September 17, 2019

Here’s what others are saying too:

This is a low blow even for right wing hypocrites. @SeanSpicer was clearly horrible and unqualified to receive a good score so now he is invoking Christ and trying to get the fake evangelical vote …these people have no integrity whatsoever — Nance 🦋🌊🦋 (@solusnan1) September 17, 2019

But if Christ is on your side then wouldn’t you just win? Or does Jesus not do reality television? https://t.co/p6qvSp4BlD — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) September 17, 2019

Wow! Already turned this into an “us (good) versus them (evil )” competition. You people are sick. — Pedro Gamboa (@gamgio1) September 17, 2019

Trying to get the Evangelical vote to win Dancing With The Stars is peak GOP bullshit. https://t.co/SnMmp6KByK — Greg Hogben (@MyDaughtersArmy) September 17, 2019

No, really, this is why I wrote “American Carnage.” Imagine time-traveling back to 2009, amid ferocious battles over bailouts, spending, taxation, Obamacare, and the role of government in our lives, and being told the Republican Party of 2019 would look like this: https://t.co/WIljIczui9 — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) September 17, 2019

I did not see the “Christian persecution” angle coming to this story. https://t.co/83HA5tXS1Y — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) September 17, 2019

Old habits die hard as a former Trump administration official attempts to delegitimise the judges. https://t.co/XK7yRi5t8v — James O’Malley (@Psythor) September 17, 2019

The culture war never ends https://t.co/vLbjQJy4oC — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) September 17, 2019

Sean Spicer suggests the DWTS judges don’t like him because he stands for Christ. Hmm. Not that it really matters in the Trump era, but doesn’t this count as “taking the Lord’s name in vain?” https://t.co/Yhdy0LPkPQ — Peter Montgomery (@petemont) September 17, 2019

What’s even the point of loosening up and having a good time if you can’t bring your bizarre persecution complex along for the ride https://t.co/dcYPvNY35J — Jason (@longwall26) September 17, 2019

Remember, you biblical scholars out there:

A reality show vote for the guy that defended concentration camps is a reality show vote for #Christ! https://t.co/trnCiQNiZr — Mr. Resistor (@MistorResistor) September 17, 2019

Dancing like a one-legged giraffe for #Christ. They sure are owing the libs. https://t.co/t4385MkOKf — DeeVee (@Deserrama) September 17, 2019