DOJ sticks its nose in lawsuit against Archdiocese that fired gay teacher – and urges court to rule against him
Bill Barr’s Dept. of Justice is spreading its tentacles far and wide. While it has every legal right to do so, most might not expect the federal government to weigh in on a case filed in a state court, even a state superior court. And yet, it has.
The United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana and the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division have filed a “Statement of Interest” telling the Indiana Superior Court it should rule against a teacher who is suing the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis for firing him because he is gay and married to a man.
“The Archdiocese determined that, consistent with its interpretation of Church teachings, a school within its diocesan boundaries cannot identify as Catholic and simultaneously employ a teacher in a public, same-sex marriage,” the DOJ’s statement reads. “Many may lament the Archdiocese’s determination. But the First Amendment forbids this Court from interfering with the Archdiocese’s right to expressive association, and from second-guessing the Archdiocese’s interpretation and application of Catholic law. For these reasons, this action must be dismissed.”
The question many should have is why this case? And why did the DOJ feel the need to weigh in at all?
It seems the DOJ may be laying groundwork.
Attorney Mark Joseph Stern, who writes at Slate, offered this disturbing analysis:
The DOJ argues that the high school’s First Amendment right to “expressive association” allows it to fire a gay teacher.
That reasoning isn’t limited to religious schools. It would give many other schools—and businesses—a constitutional right to discriminate. https://t.co/abu6bi7pRA
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) September 27, 2019
Duhaime’s Law Dictionary defines “expressive association” as a “group that engages in some form of public or private expression,” and pulls this quote from a legal case:
“The courts have long understood as implicit in the right to engage in activities protected by the First Amendment a corresponding right to associate with others in pursuit of a wide variety of political, social, economic, educational, religious, and cultural ends.”
The DOJ’s “Statement of Interest” uses the term “expressive association” twelve times.
Imagine where they might be going.
Forewarned is fair-warned.
Los Angeles police to boost visibility for ‘Joker’ opening
The Los Angeles Police Department said Friday it plans to step up its visibility around movie theaters for the opening of "Joker" because of heightened fears over the film's content.
A police spokeswoman told AFP that while there have been no credible threats in the Los Angeles area, "the department will maintain high visibility around movie theaters when it opens" next week.
"We encourage everyone to go out and enjoy all of the weekend leisure activities this city has to offer, however, Angelenos should remain vigilant and always be aware of your surroundings," spokeswoman Rosie Cervantes said. "As always if you see something, say something."
Trump allies fear he’s ‘in denial about the gravity of the situation he’s facing’: CNN reporter
With impeachment proceedings set to begin against President Donald Trump, some of the president's allies are telling reporters that he still hasn't processed the grave situation he currently faces.
With even holdouts such as Reps. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) and Conor Lamb (D-PA) jumping aboard the impeachment bandwagon, the Democrats now have well over the majority of their caucus in favor of an impeachment inquiry.
Despite this, reports CNN's Kaitlan Collins, the president doesn't really believe he's in any political danger.
"We reported yesterday that some people close to Trump believe he is in denial about the gravity of the situation he’s facing, not believing he’ll really be impeached," Collins reports. "Only hearing more echo that today."
‘That’s Russian propaganda’: MSNBC’s Katy Tur clashes with Trump 2020 chief as he defends Ukraine call
As the controversy over President Donald Trump's call with Ukraine's president continues to unfold, team Trump is in full-on damage control.
Trump's 2020 chief Marc Lotter appeared on MSNBC Friday to defend the president. When host Katy Tur asked Lotter about the call, he tried to spin it as mere allegations of impropriety.
Lotter then tried to flip the topic to alleged Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 election, a seemingly spurious claim that inspired Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani to go to the country to dig up dirt on Joe Biden.
Tur quickly shot him down.
"That's Russian propaganda," she said.