Embattled Trump leaves New York angry, bitter
From his New York skyscraper, President Donald Trump should have felt on top of the world. Instead, scandal over his alleged shakedown of Ukraine’s president for dirt on an opponent has brought him to the lowest point of his presidency — and at risk of crashing further.
The former real estate tycoon and reality TV performer returned to Washington on Thursday as only the fourth president to face an impeachment inquiry.
On Twitter, he raged at the “hoax” and “scam.” Aides insisted that the story was meaningless.
But in reality, this was the week when Trump was confronted in brutal fashion by the limits of his power, or even his ability to project that power.
Tuesday saw him boasting in front of the United Nations about what he called a historic peak in American military and economic might.
Yet diplomats in the UN hall were all too aware of his meager diplomatic victories and mounting domestic troubles.
Iran remains a combustible, unsolved affair, with frantic efforts by French President Emmanuel Macron to facilitate a meeting between Trump and Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani coming to naught.
The China trade war rolls on. Attempts to force out Venezuela’s leftist strongman Nicolas Maduro have failed. North Korea is not giving up nuclear weapons.
By coincidence, Trump’s new British ally, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, plunged into fresh political turmoil back home this week, while Trump’s old ally, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, was struggling to survive the aftermath of Israel’s election.
Now Trump had a political maelstrom of his own, with Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi announcing the start of a formal impeachment probe on Tuesday — lighting a rocket under the already explosive 2020 presidential campaign.
– Wounded and defiant –
It wasn’t meant to be like this.
New York is Trump’s hometown and he travels the Big Apple like a modern-day emperor.
Everywhere he goes, his gargantuan, heavily armed motorcade requires swaths of one of the planet’s busiest cities to shut down. Residents become spectators to the sheer potency of the presidential office.
And at night, Trump is escorted to his very own skyscraper. Trump Tower on the corner of Fifth Avenue is a monument to a man who has always believed in, and proclaimed, his greatness.
Yet as the week progressed, the view from that penthouse eyrie became grimmer. The man looking down became angrier.
Few Americans had ever thought much about Ukraine, let alone its new president, Volodymyr Zelensky, who, like Trump, used to work in television entertainment.
Suddenly the allegation that Trump twisted Zelensky’s arm to prosecute a corruption case against Joe Biden, the Democratic frontrunner for 2020, made Ukraine practically the only topic of discussion in Washington.
As impeachment talk swelled, Trump agreed to release a transcript of a lengthy phone call he had with Zelensky. He then authorized release of the complaint by the intelligence community whistleblower who’d raised the alarm in the first place.
The White House said these documents killed the story.
“He has nothing to hide,” spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said on Thursday.
– ‘It was all planned’ –
But for Democrats and even a few from Trump’s ultra-loyal Republican party, the documents amounted to smoking guns.
The intensifying scandal turned Trump into an ever lonelier, downbeat figure.
Usually his press conferences are stunning performances, filled with bragging, joking, storytelling and, above all, a willingness to take on any question.
At times, Trump takes so many questions that journalists are visibly exhausted.
On Wednesday, though, he ascended the podium to launch into a rambling monologue of over 20 minutes before taking just a few questions.
It was a speech delivered in a flat voice, filled with an air of hurt.
“So many leaders came up to me today and they said, sir, what you go through, no president has ever gone through,” he said.
Trump has always prided himself on his ability to sell and persuade. His most famous book, ghostwritten, is even called “The Art of the Deal.”
But these few days in New York have left the man with answers to every question stumbling, and reaching for conspiracy theories.
“It was all planned,” Trump said grimly. “That was all planned like everything else.”
Michael Cohen has Ukraine info he wants to reveal to Congress: Lanny Davis
In a radio interview with Rick Ungar, Michael Cohen's attorney Lanny Davis indicated the former "fixer" to President Donald Trump has information on Ukraine and he's ready to talk.
“[Cohen] should be a key witness the way John Dean was to translate this criminal behavior,” Davis told Ungar on his Thursday show. The reference was to the notorious Nixon White House Counsel who became famous for coming forward about wrongdoing. “Michael now becomes a crucial witness as this process unfolds.”
Breaking Banner
Nicolle Wallace worries Trump’s ‘unavoidably obvious’ paranoia is like final days of Nixon
President Donald Trump is gripped by paranoia as more details emerge in the whistleblower scandal over the president allegedly extorting a foreign government to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, according to an MSNBC anchor.
"A single individual has accomplished what the dozens of prosecutors and investigators who worked on Robert Mueller’s 23-month-long investigation never managed to do: focus the attention of Congress and the public on allegations of gross misconduct on the part of Donald Trump in carrying out the nation’s foreign policy, including an attempt by the president to get a foreign government to provide dirt on a political rival," MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace reported. "Today we saw for the very first time the whistle-blower’s complaint, stunning in detail and devastating in substance."
Russian businessmen who helped Giuliani contact Ukrainians donated over $300K to pro-Trump PAC: report
Two Russian businessmen made a six-figure contribution to a prominent pro-Trump political group during the summer of last year. The men also happened to serve as intermediaries between top Ukrainian officials and Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, the Daily Beast reports.
Since the funding source for the contribution remains a mystery, the Daily Beast looked into the real estate deals of the businessmen, identified as Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman. While the two worked to uncover alleged evidence of Biden-related corruption for Giuliani, they were also running a company called Global Energy Producers, which sought to capitalize on Trump's energy policies. Speaking to the Daily Beast, a Russian energy executive said the pair bragged about their connections to the Trump administration and the benefits that would come as a result.