Emmy winners in key categories
Here is a list of the winners in key categories for the 71st Emmy Awards, which were handed out in Los Angeles on Sunday.
“Game of Thrones” wrapped up its run with an Emmy for best drama series — and 12 total for its final season.
“Fleabag” pulled one of the biggest surprises of the night, sweeping the prizes for best comedy, best actress in a comedy, as well as best writing and directing — a major disappointment for perennial winner “Veep” in its last season.
OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES: “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES: “Fleabag” (Amazon)
LEAD ACTOR, DRAMA: Billy Porter, “Pose”
LEAD ACTRESS, DRAMA: Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”
LEAD ACTOR, COMEDY: Bill Hader, “Barry”
LEAD ACTRESS, COMEDY: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, “Fleabag”
SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA: Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA: Julia Garner, “Ozark”
SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY: Tony Shalhoub, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY: Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES: “Chernobyl” (HBO)
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE: “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch” (Netflix)
LEAD ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Jharrel Jerome, “When They See Us”
LEAD ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Michelle Williams, “Fosse/Verdon”
SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE: Ben Whishaw, “A Very English Scandal”
SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE” Patricia Arquette, “The Act”
COMPETITION PROGRAM: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”
VARIETY SKETCH SERIES: “Saturday Night Live”
Five-year period ending 2019 set to be hottest on record
A damning new UN report published Sunday said the world is falling badly behind in the race to avert climate disaster as a result of runaway warming, with the five-year period ending 2019 set to be the hottest ever.
It comes ahead of a major UN climate summit Monday that will be attended by more than 60 world leaders, as Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pushes for countries to increase their greenhouse gas reduction targets.
The report "highlights the urgent need for the development of concrete actions that halt global warming and the worst effects of climate change," said its authors, the Science Advisory Group to the summit.
‘Nauseating’: Trump displays his utter contempt for the law and the Constitution — again
Abuse of power must be the label on a burgeoning dossier of complaints about Donald Trump as a president who would order subordinates to ignore congressional subpoenas, to steal money from one approved budget pot to build his Wall, to flaunt ethical protocols – and to do all those obstruction-like things outlined in the Mueller Report.
Now has come a mysterious new problem – a so-called whistleblower case alleging some kind of unidentified bad behavior from the top of the White House. From the descriptions of who is targeted, it seems to focus on Trump, his family, or someone within the top tier. Indeed, The Washington Post reported from sources that the complaint concerned an urgent matter relating to Trump promises to a foreign leader, most probably the prime minister of Ukraine.
Trump, Modi vow relentless fight on extremists in mass rally
US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday declared themselves united in a relentless fight against "terrorism," vowing a close, personal alliance in front of tens of thousands of Indian-Americans.
The two leaders, like-minded nationalists fond of fiery rallies and skeptical of traditional media, heaped praise on each other in an unusual joint appearance inside a football stadium in Houston.
To the bhangra beats of four drummers in saffron turbans, Trump in his dark suit and Modi in a yellow kurta and vest made a grand entrance with arms clenched together to ecstatic cheers from a crowd estimated by organizers at 50,000.