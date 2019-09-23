Quantcast
Ex-Republican delivers scathing rebuke of Dem inaction on impeachment — and explains how the GOP would handle it

23 mins ago

Bruce Bartlett, a one-time Republican economist who years ago renounced his support of the GOP, has written a scathing rebuke of congressional Democrats being reluctant to impeach President Donald Trump even after he admitted to pressuring the Ukrainian government to investigate his political rivals.

Writing on Twitter, Bartlett expressed astonishment at the passivity of House Democrats in the face of brash lawlessness by the Trump administration.

“First, Democrats thought Robert Mueller would save them, so they waited & waited for his report, did nothing in the meantime,” he writes. “Then they thought getting control of the House would fix everything. Nothing has happened. Now we must wait for the White House. Wait is all we ever do.”

Bartlett went on to describe how Republicans would operate while in Congress — and it drew a sharp contrast on how Democrats have behaved.

“When I was a Republican I worked in Congress for many years, mostly in the minority,” he wrote. “There were tons and tons of things we did every single day to advance our agenda. We never sat around waiting for full control of Congress and the White House, as Democrats seem to do… A lot can be done by staff without members necessarily being involved. Yet Democrats seem to have done nothing to use the staff at their disposal. Why, I don’t know. They seem to only be interested in big, splashy events where members can preen for the cameras.”

