Facebook and Ford behind coalition fighting Trump’s plan to impose law without congressional approval
A coalition of business lobbies, which include Facebook and Ford, are working to prevent President Trump from enacting tariffs without approval from Congress, Markets Insider reports.
The “Tariff Reform Coalition” was assembled by the The National Foreign Trade Council and is tasked with reviewing “Presidential use of tariff authority” and will represent American businesses that have been hurt by Trump’s tariffs.
A letter from NFTC President Rufus Yerxa to Senators Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Ron Wyden (D-OR), and Reps Richard Neal (D-MA) and Kevin Brady (R-TX), stated that not since the 1930s “has our country relied so heavily on tariffs in an attempt to pick winners in the US market while overlooking the broader consequences for other industries and our economy as a whole.”
“The Constitution explicitly gives Congress the power to regulate commerce,” the letter continued. “We believe it is time for Congress to reassert its authority to ensure that tariffs are only used in limited circumstances and only where there is broad consensus between the two branches that such exceptional action is in our overall national interest.”
According to the American Action Forum, the president’s tariffs, including retaliations against them, threaten $660 billion of traded products every year.
“These tariffs mean a reduction in consumers’ real purchasing power,” economics professor Katheryn Russ told CNBC. “So, the amount of stuff you can buy with a given amount of money, say $100, is going to be a little bit less.”
Netanyahu cancels UN visit over post-poll ‘political context’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cancelled his planned visit to the United Nations General Assembly due to the "political context" in Israel, sources in his office told AFP Wednesday.
Initial results from Tuesday's general election show Netanyahu's Likud party tied with the Blue and White alliance of his main challenger, former army chief Benny Gantz.
According to Israeli media, with more than 90 percent of ballots counted, Netanyahu's right-wing Likud had 31 seats, while Gantz's Blue and White took 32 places in Israel's 120-member parliament.
If the results hold, it will be a major setback for Netanyahu, who hoped to form a right-wing coalition similar to his current administration as he faces possible corruption charges in the weeks ahead.
Whoopi Goldberg drops the hammer on Trump impeachment: ‘We’re a lawless country right now — open your eyes’
"The View" host Whoopi Goldberg urged viewers to open their eyes to President Donald Trump's lawlessness -- and demand accountability.
The show's panelists discussed former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski's testimony before the House Judiciary Committee, which co-host Abby Huntsman denounced as a "total embarrassment for democracy," and Goldberg said it was even worse than that.
"Even if you start to impeach him, he's there for the next two years," said Goldberg, who was wearing a wig from her upcoming role in Stephen King's "The Stand." "It's going to take that long. Look how long it took to impeach (Bill) Clinton."
Let me take you down: Strawberry Field opens to public
Beatles fans can now take a trip through the childhood sanctuary of John Lennon that inspired the seminal song "Strawberry Fields Forever", with the former children's home opening its doors to the public.
Lennon used to climb over the fence from his aunt's house, where he grew up, and play with other children at the Strawberry Field orphanage.
Its importance in shaping Lennon's personality was laid bare in the classic 1967 psychedelic hit.
Around 60,000 fans flock each year to the site to have their photographs taken outside the famous red gates, but until now have never been allowed beyond.