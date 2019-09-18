Fast food restaurant accused of writing ‘b*tch’ on woman’s sandwich — but here’s what really happened
On Wednesday, The Daily Mail reported that a South Carolina man stormed into a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Greenville, and demanded to speak with the manager about why an employee had written “b*tch” on his wife’s sandwich order.
“My wife took her sandwich out of the bag and we see THIS!” Robert Barnes wrote on Facebook. “Seriously? Oh, not today, not today!”
But it turned out the whole thing was an unfortunate misunderstanding.
Barnes’ wife, Colleen, had ordered a bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich with cheese, and a worker in the kitchen wrote “Blt ch” on the wrapper in order to designate what the order was. Viewed out of context, the “l” looked like an “i” and harmless kitchen shorthand became an offensive slur.
After Barnes demanded a confused employee explain why the word was written on his wife’s sandwich, the worker replied, “Because you ordered a BLT with cheese?”
“To which I replied, ‘Oh,'” wrote Barnes sheepishly on Facebook.
The incident has gone viral since it was first posted on September 10, with over 105,000 people reacting to it on social media. “Nah that was also subliminal lol there are other ways to write that lol,” commented one user.
Fast food restaurant accused of writing ‘b*tch’ on woman’s sandwich — but here’s what really happened
On Wednesday, The Daily Mail reported that a South Carolina man stormed into a Jimmy John's restaurant in Greenville, and demanded to speak with the manager about why an employee had written "b*tch" on his wife's sandwich order.
"My wife took her sandwich out of the bag and we see THIS!" Robert Barnes wrote on Facebook. "Seriously? Oh, not today, not today!"
But it turned out the whole thing was an unfortunate misunderstanding.
Barnes' wife, Colleen, had ordered a bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich with cheese, and a worker in the kitchen wrote "Blt ch" on the wrapper in order to designate what the order was. Viewed out of context, the "l" looked like an "i" and harmless kitchen shorthand became an offensive slur.
Breaking Banner
Did Pompeo just accidentally admit the Iran crisis was a ‘direct result’ of Trump’s actions?
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo seems to be admitting that the problem with Iran is the result of President Donald Trump, said Business Insider.
Trump violated the 2015 Iran nuclear treaty (also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) when he pulled out of it. The excuse at the time was that it was a terrible deal and Trump could do far better negotiating with Iran. The result has been the opposite.
"There is this theme that some suggest that the president's strategy that we allowed isn't working. I would argue just the converse of that. I would argue that what you are seeing here is a direct result of us reversing the enormous failure of the JCPOA," said Pompeo, defending Trump.
Breaking Banner
New research on right-wing psychology points toward big trouble ahead
Donald Trump is the King of Chaos. He has lied at least 12,000 times since becoming president of the United States.
These lies are often obvious and lazy — such as incorrectly claiming that Hurricane Dorian would hit Alabama and then forcing scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to parrot his lies. Trump’s lies are made no less dangerous when they happen to be lazy and obvious.
Trump is unapologetic and unabashed in his contempt for American democracy and the rule of law. Many mental health professionals have concluded he is unwell. He lacks impulse control and evidences sociopathic behavior.