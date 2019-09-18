Fast food restaurant accused of writing ‘b*tch’ on woman’s sandwich — but here’s what really happened

On Wednesday, The Daily Mail reported that a South Carolina man stormed into a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Greenville, and demanded to speak with the manager about why an employee had written “b*tch” on his wife’s sandwich order.

“My wife took her sandwich out of the bag and we see THIS!” Robert Barnes wrote on Facebook. “Seriously? Oh, not today, not today!”

ADVERTISEMENT

But it turned out the whole thing was an unfortunate misunderstanding.

Barnes’ wife, Colleen, had ordered a bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich with cheese, and a worker in the kitchen wrote “Blt ch” on the wrapper in order to designate what the order was. Viewed out of context, the “l” looked like an “i” and harmless kitchen shorthand became an offensive slur.

After Barnes demanded a confused employee explain why the word was written on his wife’s sandwich, the worker replied, “Because you ordered a BLT with cheese?”

“To which I replied, ‘Oh,'” wrote Barnes sheepishly on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident has gone viral since it was first posted on September 10, with over 105,000 people reacting to it on social media. “Nah that was also subliminal lol there are other ways to write that lol,” commented one user.